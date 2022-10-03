Government of Canada launched call for proposals for the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. The Government of Canada is supporting Black Canadian communities across the country through measures built on advancing equity and diversity, in order to combat anti-Black racism and systemic racism in all their forms.

With Canada officially recognizing the United Nations International Decade for people of African Descent in 2018, the Government continues to invest in Black-led initiatives that honour the contributions of Black communities.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, launched a call for proposals that will see the Government of Canada invest up to $200 million for the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. This Fund is dedicated to supporting Black-led charities and social purpose organizations.

This call for proposals was designed and realized following virtual roundtables and online engagement with nearly 150 Black stakeholders across Canada. The Endowment Fund will create a sustainable source of funding to help combat anti-Black racism and improve social and economic outcomes in Black communities.

Black-led and Black-serving not-for-profit organizations and charities are invited to submit a proposal to be the intermediary who administers the Endowment Fund. Organizations that meet the eligibility criteria will then be assessed on organizational capacity, objectives, activities, results and budget. A full list of assessment criteria is available online.

Priority consideration will be given to proposals from organizations that:

have a governance model that clearly reflects regional, linguistic and other types of diversity in Black communities;

have a governance model that clearly demonstrates how they will engage with and hold themselves accountable toward the Black communities they will serve;

provide a funding strategy that adopts a Black-centric and intersectional lens that centres on the needs and diversity of all Black communities, including with regard to gender, disability or age; and

provide a funding strategy that ensures that funding is available to Black-led organizations and Black communities all across the country, including in official language minority communities.

Interested organizations are encouraged to submit their proposals by email or by mail by Friday, November 25, 2022, at noon EST. The successful organization will be announced by spring 2023.

For detailed information on how to apply, please consult the applicant guide.

Quote

"Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Our government recognizes the systemic barriers that Black communities continue to face, and we are committed to ensuring that the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund provides direct supports to Black-led charities and non-profit organizations across the country. We will continue to build on our progress toward a more inclusive and more equitable Canada where no one is left behind."

– Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Ahmed Hussen

Quick Facts

In May 2021 , Minister Hussen engaged with close to 150 stakeholders from Black communities across Canada to hear their thoughts on the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund and gather feedback on its design. A call for concepts was launched in January 2022 seeking innovative ideas from Black communities to help ensure the Endowment Fund would meet their expectations and address the unique challenges they face.

, Minister Hussen engaged with close to 150 stakeholders from Black communities across to hear their thoughts on the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund and gather feedback on its design. A call for concepts was launched in seeking innovative ideas from Black communities to help ensure the Endowment Fund would meet their expectations and address the unique challenges they face. In addition to the $200-million investment in the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, Budget 2021 provided $100 million under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative ( SBCCI ).

SBCCI In recognition of the United Nations' International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. Since 2019, over $175 million has been dedicated to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. The SBCCI funding will support more than 1,300 projects to improve Black-led organizations' workplaces and community spaces.

Working in collaboration with four Black-led national funder organizations—Groupe 3737, Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Africa Centre—more than $25 million has been provided for 705 projects for Black-led grassroots organizations serving Black communities in Canada .

. As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government is also supporting the establishment of the National Institute for People of African Descent to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians from a Black-led perspective.

Under the SBCCI, the Government of Canada will create an advisory group of Black leaders from across Canada to better inform the government on the design of the program, its funding processes, as well as its ongoing engagement with organizations that play a vital role in serving Canada's Black Canadian communities.

will create an advisory group of Black leaders from across to better inform the government on the design of the program, its funding processes, as well as its ongoing engagement with organizations that play a vital role in serving Black Canadian communities. Recognizing that Canada's fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 provides $85 million over four years, starting in 2022–23, to support the launch of a new Anti-Racism Strategy and National Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

