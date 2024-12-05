QUÉBEC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The fisheries industry is an integral part of the history of coastal communities in Quebec. To this day, it remains an important economic driver. In the context of climate change and the upheavals facing the fisheries industry, it is essential to create new opportunities to support and develop it.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced the continuation of the data acquisition plan for the lobster fishery in Quebec.

Starting in the spring of 2025, the Department will issue new exploratory fishing licences to assess the capacity of stocks to support additional catches and ensure responsible development of the lobster fishery. Licence holders will contribute to the acquisition of knowledge about the stocks, including learning more about their abundance and distribution.

The equivalent of 18 exploratory fishing licences will be issued in Lobster Fishing Area 17 in Anticosti. These licences, which represent a total fishing effort of 4,500 traps per year, will be allocated to First Nations as well as to commercial fish harvesters in the North Shore, Magdalen Islands, Gaspésie and Lower St. Lawrence regions.

In Gaspésie, Lobster Fishing Area 19, the equivalent of 31 new licences will gradually be issued to First Nations and commercial harvesters in the region, for a total annual fishing effort of 7,750 traps.

To help more harvesters, the number of licences could be adjusted upwards, with a smaller number of traps per harvester, while still respecting the total planned fishing effort.

Licensing criteria

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) recognizes the importance of First Nations and industry participation in fisheries development. This fall, DFO held consultations to discuss, among other things, the distribution of fishing effort on the territory and licensing criteria.

DFO is currently pursuing its analysis work to ensure that everything is in place for the start of exploratory fishery in the spring. The Department will give priority to First Nations and fleets in difficulty when allocating licences. The exact criteria for allocating licences are still being developed.

Quotes

"Starting this spring, First Nations and industry will be at sea in Anticosti and Gaspésie to participate in the exploratory lobster fishery, collect important data, and create economic benefits for all coastal regions in Quebec. Today's announcement is a perfect example that even in troubled waters, we can win when we work together."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

It is crucial that the development of the lobster fishery in Areas 17 and 19 is sustainable.

Data collection through exploratory fishing aims to assess the capacity of stocks to support additional catches.

The exploratory fishery will leverage First Nations and industry expertise for a common goal.

