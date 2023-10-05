OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to the prudent management of taxpayers' funds.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, published guidance about the use of contracted professional services, including management consulting.

The Manager's Guide: Key Considerations when procuring professional services will help managers determine when to contract for professional services versus when to use internal resources. While the government has long had robust rules in place for the management of contracts, this guidance will further improve and strengthen procurement practices.

The Guide also lays out practical considerations for managers when structuring contracts so that they deliver best possible value, can be effectively managed, and fully align with requirements of the Directive on the Management of Procurement.

In line with the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat's commitment to ongoing improvement, the Guide will be reviewed and adjusted periodically to ensure it is an effective tool for managers.

The Guide will provide public servants with an additional resource to inform decision making and ensure spending on contracted professional services is carefully and consistently managed.

"Every day, we strive to find better ways to make best use of taxpayer dollars to ensure prudent spending on priorities that matter to Canadians the most. This guide is another step we are taking to help all departments find the best approaches to meet operational needs when supporting effective service delivery."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

The Manager's Guide is intended to complement existing policies, directives and guidelines that support due diligence and prudence around the procurement process.

Contracted services have always been part of how the government delivers programs and services to Canadians.

Professional services might be needed to acquire special expertise, to meet unexpected fluctuations in workload, complement the work of the professional public service, work on time-limited projects, or address shortages in certain employment groups and in certain geographic locations. The Guide will help departments determine the best approach to supporting effective service delivery while ensuring the best use of taxpayer dollars.

Budget 2023 proposed to reduce spending on consulting, other professional services, and travel by roughly 15% of planned 2023–24 discretionary spending in these areas. The government is focused on targeting these reductions on professional services, particularly management consulting.

