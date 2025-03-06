OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's west coast is home to one of the most iconic and recognizable marine species - the Southern Resident killer whale. This species faces imminent threats to its recovery and survival that all levels of government must work together to address. The three primary threats facing this species are: physical and acoustic disturbance such as underwater noise; reduced prey availability; and environmental contaminants.

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has taken unprecedented action to address threats to the Southern Resident killer whale, and has done so in consultation and partnership with Indigenous communities and stakeholders. This includes area-based fishing closures, interim sanctuary zones, speed restriction zones, increased approach distances for vessels, enhancement of Chilliwack River Chinook salmon, scientific monitoring, pollution prevention initiatives, outreach and education, and, compliance and enforcement activities. We will continue to take the necessary and responsible actions to step up protection for this species.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, proposed additional actions to address threats to Southern Resident killer whales that build on existing measures.

The Government of Canada is proposing to:

increase vessel approach distance for Southern Resident killer whales;

progressively prohibit vessel discharge of washwater from scrubber systems in Southern Resident killer whale critical habitat;

adjust salmon fishing closures for 2025 and/or 2026 in key areas where Southern Resident killer whale forage for food as needed; and,

identify interim underwater noise objectives within Southern Resident killer whale critical habitat, which will serve as benchmarks to measure noise level changes over time and guide efforts to reduce underwater noise.

As a next step, the Government of Canada will consult and engage with First Nations, Wildlife Management Boards, stakeholders, and other potentially affected parties to seek their views on the scope and implementation of these proposed measures. These discussions will help identify potential impacts on communities and stakeholders, and explore ways to mitigate them, where possible.

Southern Resident killer whales are long-lived and reproduce slowly. Their recovery is a long-term goal requiring sustained effort (potentially decades) and monitoring. As a protected species under Canada's Species at Risk Act, the Government of Canada will continue to promote activities that contribute to the survival and recovery of the Southern Resident killer whale.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to protecting at-risk species, including the iconic Southern Resident killer whale, which is facing imminent threats to its survival and recovery. The Government of Canada has already put in place various measures to protect the Southern Resident killer whale, but more needs to be done. Working closely with First Nations and stakeholders, we will build upon our actions to date so we can achieve a healthy future for this beloved species."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Southern Resident killer whale holds tremendous symbolic and cultural significance to many, especially in British Columbia, and to many Indigenous people in this country. The polar bear, the caribou, and the orca – these are awe-inspiring creatures that make us proud to be Canadian. Many British Columbians follow the lives of these whales over the course of many years, and feel a deep sense of personal connection and investment in their wellbeing. I have always been, and will remain, a vocal advocate for action to protect this species for generations to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Southern Resident killer whale is an iconic and culturally significant species in Canada. It is worth noting that there are only 73 remaining in Canada and that the implementation of these measures are part of our efforts to halt and reverse its population decline.

Parks Canada's protected areas play a vital role in safeguarding and restoring ecosystems while supporting the recovery of species at risk. The steps we are taking today build on a suite of measures and investments made since 2018 to better protect, preserve, and restore our marine ecosystems—ensuring endangered species such as the Southern Resident killer whale can survive and thrive."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Limiting the impacts of vessel traffic on Southern Resident killer whales, while ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people and goods, is a key priority for our Government. We are taking concrete steps to preserve these species, support economic growth, and protect our marine environment for future generations."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick Facts

Since 2018, the Government of Canada has made significant investments to support recovery efforts and mitigate the impacts of key threats to the Southern Resident killer whale and other at-risk whales, while also enabling sustainable national economic growth through trade expansion in the waters they inhabit.

has made significant investments to support recovery efforts and mitigate the impacts of key threats to the Southern Resident killer whale and other at-risk whales, while also enabling sustainable national economic growth through trade expansion in the waters they inhabit. On November 29, 2024 , the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change announced that they had formed the opinion that the Southern Resident killer whale faces imminent threats to its survival and recovery, and they identified three key threats to the population: physical and acoustic disturbance, reduced prey availability; and environmental contaminants.

, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change announced that they had formed the opinion that the Southern Resident killer whale faces imminent threats to its survival and recovery, and they identified three key threats to the population: physical and acoustic disturbance, reduced prey availability; and environmental contaminants. The species has been listed as endangered under Canada's Species at Risk Act since 2003, and as of July 1, 2024 , only 73 individuals remain.

since 2003, and as of , only 73 individuals remain. The range of the Southern Resident killer whale covers waters managed by Parks Canada in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve and Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Associated Links –

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]