Government of Canada is providing assistance to urban Indigenous organizations in Quebec through the Indigenous Community Support Fund

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, along with Projets Autochtones du Québec, announced the thirteen (13) Indigenous organizations in the province of Quebec, who were allocated $2.7 million in funding through the Indigenous Community Support Fund's urban and off-reserve stream to deliver the much needed services and programs to Indigenous Peoples living in urban areas during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Projets Autochtones du Québec, the other Indigenous organizations who received funding are: Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw, First Nations Human Resources Development Commission of Quebec, First Peoples Justice Centre of Montreal, Kanesatake Health Center Inc., Micmac Nation of Gespeg, Montreal Indigenous Community Network, Native Friendship Centre of Montreal Inc., Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, Regroupement Mamit-Innuat, Resilience Montreal, Southern Quebec Inuit Association, and the Waseskun Healing Community.

The Government of Canada is providing funding so that Indigenous organizations in Quebec can address the critical needs of urban Indigenous Peoples during this crisis. The funding will aid with food security, mental health support services, homelessness, and required emergency supplies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous Peoples.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Indigenous Services Canada has been working closely with Indigenous organizations assisting homeless Indigenous Peoples in the Montréal area. One of the organizations who received this critical funding is Projets Autochtones du Québec to support the provision of culturally appropriate shelter for the already vulnerable Indigenous homeless women and men during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montréal.

The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal is also among the organizations to receive funding. They have been providing emergency services to Montréal's Indigenous homeless population throughout the pandemic.

The Indigenous Community Support Fund has invested a total of $90 million to Indigenous organizations providing services to First Nations people living off reserve, and Indigenous Peoples in urban areas. Approximately 260 Indigenous organizations across the country have been supported to date by the Indigenous Community Support Fund.

Quotes

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen incredible action taken by organizations supporting First Nations people living off reserve and Indigenous Peoples in urban areas. This announcement will allow Projets Autochtones du Québec, and the other 12 organizations in Quebec receiving funding, to continue to provide the essential services required to ensure the health and safety of their community members during this difficult time. I am humbled by your work and thankful for all that you do."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"As the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, I am pleased to see that today's announcement will help support thirteen Indigenous organizations in the province of Quebec who can continue to offer immediate and critical services to Indigenous People in urban centers. During these difficult times, we must not only ensure the health of Indigenous Peoples, but we must continue to uphold these organizations who are continuously providing a culturally safe environment."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

"Projets Autochtones du Québec is pleased to have the opportunity to personally thank Minister Miller and his Ministry's support of our programs and services for Indigenous persons experiencing homelessness in urban Montréal. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, but for those who don't have a home where they can isolate, or a kitchen where they can prepare a meal, these past few months have been extremely challenging, and often frightening. The funding received from Indigenous Services Canada will allow organizations like PAQ to ensure that the urban Indigenous community has the basic services they need to stay safe and healthy throughout the pandemic. PAQ has earmarked its funds to ensure access to housing and other basic services for Indigenous people with chronic and severe alcohol addictions, some of the most vulnerable members of our community who are often denied access to mainstream shelter services."

Heather Johnston

Projets Autochtones du Québec

Quick facts

This support is part of $1.7 billion that has been committed in specific support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

that has been committed in specific support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Project funding for the Indigenous Community Support Fund – urban and off-reserve stream were selected through a national Call for Proposals process.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis also have access to other support measures available to Canadian individuals, businesses and industries, through the Government of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

