Government of Canada is providing assistance to help Indigenous Peoples living in urban centers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

MONTRÉAL, QC, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, highlighted the national organizations who received critical funding to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous Peoples living in urban centres across Canada. The Government of Canada has allocated $24.6 million in funding to the National Association of Friendship Centres, the 2 Spirits in Motion Society, and the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples.

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has worked in collaboration with organizations and communities that provide services to First Nations off-reserve and Indigenous Peoples living in urban areas.

This funding supports national projects that address the critical needs of Indigenous populations during this crisis, including food security, mental health support services, housing needs and required emergency supplies, as well as the development of a COVID-19 Pandemic Response for 2 Spirited People in Canada. In addition, the funding could also help with other important needs, such as support for Elders, transportation, and educational materials for Indigenous children and youth.

Between mid-March and May 2020, the Government of Canada committed a total of $90 million in funding, through the Indigenous Community Support Fund, to help Indigenous organizations and communities provide support to First Nations living off reserve and urban Indigenous Peoples during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 260 Indigenous organizations and communities across the country have been supported to date by the Indigenous Community Support Fund, to help address the critical needs of First Nations people living off reserve, and Indigenous Peoples in urban centers during this pandemic.

Quote

"As COVID-19 continues to affect Canadians across the country, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the critical work of these Indigenous organisations who have provided holistic and culturally-appropriate services and programming to Indigenous Peoples during this pandemic. Their hard work and dedication has ensured that the unique needs of First Nations living off reserve and Indigenous Peoples in urban areas are supported during this crisis."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

This support is part of $1.7 billion that has been committed in specific support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

that has been committed in specific support to Indigenous and northern communities and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Project funding for the Indigenous Community Support Fund – urban and off-reserve stream were selected through a national Call for Proposals process.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis also have access to other support measures available to Canadian individuals, businesses and industries, through the Government of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

Associated links

Indigenous Community Support Fund: Allocations to communities and organizations

Indigenous Community Support Fund: Urban and off-reserve Indigenous organizations and communities

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]