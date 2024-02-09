QUEBEC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to investing in our supply chains.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of up to $14.5 million through the National Trade Corridors Fund. The investment to Air Inuit Ltd. includes the construction of a new cargo warehouse and extension of the hangar bay for aircraft maintenance at the Kuujjuaq, Quebec, airport.

This project will allow the Kuujjuaq airport to:

improve security of the north-south transportation corridor between Montreal and Nunavik and within the Nunavik region;

improve the ability to preserve food security with larger storage capacities and build a more reliable supply chain; and

increase economic development with added capacity to support business growth, infrastructure, and industries more efficiently.

The National Trade Corridors Fund invests in construction and research projects in the Arctic and Northern regions to support transportation infrastructure, including airports, roads, bridges, and airport facilities. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring northern communities get the affordable goods they need.

"We're investing to reduce food losses caused by delays and to ensure a more stable and efficient supply of goods for people in the Arctic and Northern communities. With stronger supply chains, we're helping people get the goods they need, when they need them, at a reasonable price."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. The National Trade Corridors Fund invests in projects that address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's Arctic and North. The needs include: climate resilience and access to markets, creating social and economic opportunities, access between communities and to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

Arctic and North. The needs include:

