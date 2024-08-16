Government of Canada invests to support skilled trades workers in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Skilled tradespeople are essential for Canada to build more homes and unlock the country's full economic potential. To help recruit, retain and train more apprentices in skilled trades, the Government of Canada is making investments to attract more young people, women, and equity-deserving groups to these rewarding and in-demand jobs.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, joined by Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced over $150,000 for UA 67, Millwright Local 1916, and IBEW Local 105 through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) – Investments in Training Equipment Stream.

Under the calls for proposals for the Investments in Training Equipment stream 2022 and 2023, 114 projects are helping unions and training providers improve the quality of training through the purchase of equipment and materials that meet the latest industry standards or investing in new technology.

UA 67 is receiving $109,082 for their Apprenticeship and Training Committee to support the workforce development needs of workers and employers in the plumbing, steamfitting/pipefitting, and welding industry. This project proposes to acquire a SkyJack and Tele handler to support and expand the access and associated offerings with regards to safety, work readiness training, and specific occupation skills training for all individuals, including women, Indigenous people, newcomers, persons with disabilities, and racialized persons.

Millwright Local 1916 is receiving $27,229 to upscale their Training Centre by purchasing materials for the weld shop and safety equipment, such as helmets, gloves and welding jackets. These materials will be incorporated into Local 1916's training and certification curriculum offered to all members within the Millwright trade to continue to expand their training capacity in order to meet all current and future industry demand.

IBEW Local 105 is receiving $22,666 for their training fund to support the workforce's developing needs. This project proposes to acquire new electrical equipment to increase health and safety training, address newer industry demands, and lower the environmental impact of their welding program.

Today's announcement builds on the nearly one billion dollars per year that the Government of Canada has invested in supporting apprenticeships through grants, loans, and tax credits, so that young people can access these top-notch training opportunities.

Quotes

"Canada is home to the smartest minds, the most talented workers and a strong education, training, and employment system. Building on these strengths will help us adapt to a changing global economy and get ahead. By investing in the skilled trades and jobs of the future, we are setting up workers and businesses to take advantage of every opportunity, while creating good jobs for Canadian workers."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"By investing in the skilled trades, we are ensuring that Canadians have access to the training they need to get good, rewarding, and in-demand jobs. This funding will boost our workforce by creating a pool of skilled workers ready to fill high-demand jobs here in Hamilton and across the country. We are building a workforce that's ready and able to meet the many challenges of the future."

– President of the Treasury Board, Anita Anand

"Investing in the skilled trades ensures Canadians have the resources we need to build housing, to expand our workforce and to create good, sustainable jobs. This investment will help to remove barriers to entering the skilled trades for women and newcomers, which is critical to the future success of the industry and the growth of our communities."

– Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, Lisa Hepfner

"Through skills development funding streams such as UTIP, UBC Millwrights Local 1916 will be able to efficiently deliver training with new equipment, the consumables required for training, and expand our training capabilities to support our growing membership. This partnership with the Canadian Government has enabled us to ensure our members are fully equipped with the skills needed for a successful future in the skilled trades. It is these types of investments that are sure to strengthen Canada and our world-class skilled trades workers."

– Brad Sutton, Business Manager, UBC Millwrights Local 1916

Quick Facts

Since the start of the program in 2017, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under UTIP.

has invested nearly $305 million in grants and contributions funding under UTIP. A call for proposals under the new UTIP Sustainable Jobs funding Stream was launched on June 20, 2024 to support unions and their partners in leading the development of green training for workers in the trades. An investment of over $95 million over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until September 5, 2024 . As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of Quebec will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of Quebec's apprenticeship system.

over five years will help unions and their partners provide green training to approximately 20,000 apprentices, journeypersons and other workers. This call for proposals is open until . As part of this funding, a separate agreement with the Government of will support the province in implementing a program that accounts for the specific features of apprenticeship system. To help address the growing need for skilled trades workers, Budget 2024 announced the government's intention to deliver a $90 million investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

investment for the Apprenticeship Service to support small and medium-sized employers in creating placements for apprentices and $10 million for the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program to encourage Canadians to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades. The Government of Canada also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to $20,000 in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to $4,000 .

also supports apprentices financially as they progress through their technical training. Apprentices can access Employment Insurance benefits during technical training and up to in interest-free Canada Apprentice Loans as well as Apprenticeship Grants of up to . Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about what the skilled trades are, how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Associated Links

Backgrounder: Union Training and Innovation Program

About the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

Union Training and Innovation Program

Budget 2024

Canada.ca/skilled-trades

Follow us on Twitter

Stay connected

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For media enquiries, please contact: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected], 343-573-1846; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Myah Tomasi, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-543-7210; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]