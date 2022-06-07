Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan announced a federal investment of $1,236,821 for seven community-led infrastructure projects that will support community vitality and bring people back together. These funds, provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, will help these communities in rural Saskatchewan build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

The projects announced today include:

The City of Yorkton received $450,000 to upgrade the dehumidifier and air exchange system at the Access Communications Water Park.

The Town of Porcupine Plain received $450,000 to develop new recreational amenities at Larwood-Shaw Memorial Park, including a water park, skate park and fitness and obstacle course.

The Town of Preeceville received $139,000 to construct a bike and skate park.

The Town of Esterhazy received $125,000 to improve the downtown area and Main Street.

The Town of Bredenbury received $28,500 to revitalize and add recreation amenities on the grounds of the new community centre.

The Village of Grayson received $23,688 to build a covered outdoor gathering space at Heritage Park.

The Rural Municipality of Ponass Lake No. 367 received $20,633 to renovate the Rose Valley Senior Drop-In Centre.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to support economic development in rural communities of all sizes in Saskatchewan and across the Prairies.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in projects that provide people with access to modern, accessible spaces to help communities connect, ensure the well-being of Canadians, and support the vitality of local businesses through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. These recreational spaces, community centres and main streets are the hubs of communities and are an important part of local economic recovery.

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The City of Yorkton is thrilled to be a recipient of funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. These funds, targeted towards dehumidification and air exchanging in the Access Communications Water Park, will help revitalize an existing community asset that sees over 80,000 individual visits each year. Our water park is a huge drawing card for our fine city. By updating the air quality systems we will be prolonging the life of our facility, reducing ongoing maintenance and repair costs, and ensuring safe, clean amenities for our residents and visitors to ENJOY!"

- Mayor Mitch Hippsley, The City of Yorkton

"The Town of Esterhazy is an active growing community with a busy downtown core, attracting both residents and travelers on a daily basis. With this funding from the Government of Canada we will be able to add to our Main Street by purchasing solar lights for our sidewalks and self-watering flowerpots made from recycled materials. This will allow us to continue to promote green initiatives. Without this funding we would not have been able to meet our downtown beautification goals. Thank you for this opportunity, we could not be more excited!"

- Mayor Grant Forster, The Town of Esterhazy

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is administering the Fund in Saskatchewan .

