Government of Canada invests to make communities and workplaces barrier-free for persons with disabilities

MONTREAL, QC , June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - When everyone can participate fully in all aspects of society, our communities thrive, our economy prospers and all Canadians benefit. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to ensure accessibility and disability inclusion is prioritized in Canadian communities and workplaces.

Today, as part of National AccessAbility Week, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced $67.1 million to support projects by 959 organizations across Canada through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. $10.3 million of this funding went to 159 organizations in Quebec.

Also as part of today's announcement, Minister Qualtrough launched a new call for proposals under the EAF Youth Innovation component. Up to $1M is now available to fund approximately 100 youth-driven projects that will help address accessibility barriers in Canadian communities. Interested youth must submit their expressions of interest in being named a Youth Accessibility Leader (YAL) by October 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. EST online at: Canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/enabling-accessibility-fund-youth-innovation.html. Eligible organizations must submit their funding application(s) in collaboration with the YAL by October 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Minister Qualtrough made the announcement at Oasis des enfants de Rosemont in Montreal, Quebec, a center that supports children up to12 years old and their families, especially those in vulnerable situations, and contributes to their emotional, physical and intellectual development through accessible activities and services. The center received $46,876 in support under the EAF Small Projects component to help improve access to their facility for persons with reduced mobility with a new outdoor ramp, accessible doors, and a renovated washroom.

The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction projects that make Canadian communities and workplaces more accessible for persons with disabilities. The program funds vital infrastructure projects involving building or installation of such things as ramps, automatic doors and accessible washrooms.

These investments support the Government's Disability Inclusion Action Plan, which is focused on reducing poverty among persons with disabilities, helping persons with disabilities into good quality jobs, facilitating easier access to federal programs and services, and building accessible and inclusive communities while fostering a culture of inclusion.

"During National AccessAbility Week, it's uplifting to see so many Canadians working to make their spaces, services, and systems accessible. It's individual acts like these that are making disability inclusion a reality in Canada, and we're excited to invest in organizations who are leading the way."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"Thanks to the Enabling Accessibility Fund, we are making strong investments for people in our region with a goal to make their communities and those across the country more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. We will continue to work together with our municipal organizations and non-for-profit organizations to deliver for Quebeckers with investments that will make a real difference!"

– Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez

"Building a more accessible and inclusive Canada requires leadership, collaboration and teamwork. I'm excited to see so many organizations and individuals working to further accessibility and disability inclusion in their communities. In many ways the projects supported by the Enabling Accessibility Fund make a world of difference to persons with disabilities and help us move forward together towards a more inclusive country, and that's the Canada we all want."

– Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy

The 2017 Canada Survey on Disability found that one in five Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 6.2 million persons—report as having a disability.





National AccessAbility Week 2022 is taking place May 29 to June 4 , and is a nationwide time of recognition, celebrating the many social, economic, cultural and political achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for the week in 2022 is: "Inclusive from the Start".





, and is a nationwide time of recognition, celebrating the many social, economic, cultural and political achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for the week in 2022 is: "Inclusive from the Start". The Government of Canada has funded over 6,000 projects since the establishment of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities in their communities. Examples of projects include: renovation of buildings for overall accessibility by installing elevators, ramps, and wheelchair accessible lifts, and retro-fitting buildings with Braille signage and doorbells with visual cues for persons with hearing impairments.





has funded over 6,000 projects since the establishment of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities in their communities. Examples of projects include: renovation of buildings for overall accessibility by installing elevators, ramps, and wheelchair accessible lifts, and retro-fitting buildings with Braille signage and doorbells with visual cues for persons with hearing impairments. The EAF Small Projects component typically provides grant funding of up to $100,000 per project. The EAF Youth Innovation component provides grants up to $10,000 per project, and empowers Canadian youth aged 15 to 30 to create greater awareness of accessibility needs, as well as gain invaluable experience in a volunteering environment that positively impacts the lives of persons with disabilities within their communities.





per project. The EAF Youth Innovation component provides grants up to per project, and empowers Canadian youth aged 15 to 30 to create greater awareness of accessibility needs, as well as gain invaluable experience in a volunteering environment that positively impacts the lives of persons with disabilities within their communities. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed up to $100 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to triple funding for the EAF , making communities and workplaces more accessible for persons with disabilities by reducing barriers to employment, activities, and programs. An additional $25 million over two years was committed to support childcare centres in making upgrades to improve the accessibility of their facilities.





committed up to over two years, starting in 2021-22, to triple funding for the EAF centres Today's announcement brings the total number of projects supported under the 2020 EAF Small Projects component call for proposals to 1,177 for a funding total of $82.6M . On November 27, 2020 , Minister Qualtrough announced $15.5 M in funding for 218 of these projects (Government of Canada invests in construction projects aimed to improve the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Canada - Canada.ca). In Quebec , a total of 218 projects have received funding of $14.79M under the 2020 EAF Small projects component CFP.

Enabling Accessibly Fund

National AccessAbility Week 2022

Making an accessible Canada for persons with disabilities

Youth Innovation Component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund

Backgrounder - Organizations funded under the 2020-2022 EAF Small Projects component

2020-2022 EAF Small Projects component funded projects:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Aboriginal Front Door Society

ACAWS

BC Artscape

BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre

Bowen Library

Boys and Girls Clubs of South Coast BC

Capital Regional District

Caravan Farm Theatre

Career Centre

City of North Vancouver

Clements Centre Society

Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society

Corporation of the City of Greenwood.

Corporation of the District of Saanich

Cowichan Station Area Association

Cowork Penticton

Destination Greater Victoria

District of Squamish

Eagle Bay Community Association

Evergreen Independent School Society

Fernie Chamber of Commerce

Gallery 2 - Grand Forks ARt Gallery

Golden Ears United Church

Greenwood Community Association

Guildford Islamic Cultural Center

Historic Joy Kogawa House Society

Hornby Island Arts Council

Horton Ventures Inc.

Kelowna Unitarians

LANGHAM COURT THEATRE SOCIETY

Learning Disabilities Society

Life Amazing Education and Social Services Society

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services

MOSAIC

Muslim Foodbank Community Services Society

Neil Squire

Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce

North Shore Community Resources Society

North Shore Disability Resource Centre

North Shore Unitarian Church

Oliver Curling Club

Open Space

Opsika Animal Hospital

Ospika Pet and Farm Supplies

Pemberton and District Public Library

Pemberton Museum

Pender Harbour Health Centre

Pender Islands Health Care Society

Pine Ridge Housing Co-operative

Revelstoke chamber of Commerce

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 250 Kitimat, BC

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 59

Salt Spring Island Chamber of Commerce

SCACL

Sources Community Resources Society

South Main Drop-In Centre

St. Aidan's United Church

St. Andrew's Wesley United Church

St. Hilda's By the Sea Anglican Church

St. Joseph's Church

Sunshine Valley Community Services (SVCS)

The Cinematheque

The City of Port Coquitlam

The Corporation of the Village of New Denver

The Easter Seal House Society

The Exploration Place

The Kitchen

The YMCA of Greater Vancouver

Thetis Island Community Association

This World's Ours Centre Corp.

Tourism Association of Vancouver Island

Tourism Mission

Tourism Tofino

Town of Golden

Town of Princeton

Trinity Western University

TXN

Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver Island University

Victoria Conservatory of Music

Village of Fraser Lake

Village of Slocan

Village of Valemount

West Vancouver

Williams Lake Curling Club

Williams Lake Indian Band

Yellowhead Community Services Society

YWCA Metro Vancouver

ALBERTA

Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre

2061137 Alberta Ltd.

Ascent Transport

Athabasca University

Bethel Christian Reformed Church

Between Friends

Calgary Drug Mart

Calgary Drug Mart #04

Calgary SCOPE Society

Camp Chestermere

Centre for Autism Services Alberta

Cerebral Palsy Alberta

Chrysalis: An Alberta Society for Citizens with Disabilities

City of Red Deer

City of St. Albert

Crystal Care Group Inc

FC Hunt Agencies 1984 Ltd.

Goodwill Industries of Alberta

Highstreet House Limited Partnership

Hillhurst United Church

L'Arche Calgary

L'Arche Lethbridge

Lethbridge Family Services

Level Playing Field Inc.

Linden Lodge

Métis Multi-Cultural Youth Society

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass

Okotoks Agricultural Society

Prospect

R. Work Group

Ralph Connor Memorial United Church

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce

Rocky Mountain Adaptive

S.P.A. Aqua Prima and Latticerie Atelier

Sage Seniors Association

SERENITY PLACE LTD

Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE)

Shiloh Baptist Church

South Edmonton Alliance Church

St. Albert Opticians

St. Thomas Anglican Church

STEPS Society of Red Deer

Swalwell Community Association

Synaptic

The Brick Barrhead

The Community Lunch Box Society

The Good Samaritan Society

Third Avenue Building

Thorsby & District Cultural & Historical Society

Town of Edson

Town of Elk Point

Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre

Village of Linden

YWCA BANFF

SASKATCHEWAN

Battlefords Chamber of Commerce

Bethany Pioneer Village

Birch Hills Branch No. 122 of the Royal Canadian Legion

Camp Oshkidee

Carlton Trail Ski Club

CDBA SASK CHAPTER INC

CMHA P A Branch

Crossmount Senior Health Corporation

Dalmeny Seniors' Centre

Deer Park Villa Inc.

Diocese of Saskatchewan

Edgeley Community Centre

Estevan Diversified Services Inc

Fort Qu'Appelle Public Library

Four Seasons Drop In Centre Inc.

Furrows and Faith Retirement Cooperative Ltd.

Gabriel Housing Corporation

Hazenmore Rec Club

Hillmond Redden Arena

Holy Rosary Cathedral

Hughes Law Office

INNO-CARE INDUSTRIES CORP.

Jack Millikin Centre Inc.

L'Arche Saskatoon

Leader Friendship Centre

Light of the Prairies Society

Muenster Curling Club

Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan

Ness Core Ventures Inc.

Nutana Lawn Bowling Club

Pals

Pattison Chiropractic and Massage Therapy Centre

Phoenix Residential Society

Pinehouse Housing Corporation

Porcupine Opportunities Program

Regina Beach Yacht Club

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35

Royal Canadian Legion, Eston Branch No.155

Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre

Silver Thread Community Centre

Silverwood Estates Housing Co-opertive Ltd.

South Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre Inc.

SSCC for application

St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church

Sunshine Housing Inc.

The Circle Project Assoc. Inc.

The Elizabeth Retirement Community

The Grainery Bakery

The Lung Association, Saskatchewan

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #60

Three Lakes Economic Development

Town of Carlyle

Town of Churchbridge

Town of Gull Lake

Town of Marshall

Town of Whitewood

Valley Action Abilities Incorporated

Villa Marie Assisted Living

Village of Dinsmore

Village of Dysart

Village of Manor

Village of Vibank

Village of Young

Westgate Alliance Church

Wheatland Express Excursion Train

MANITOBA

7045230 Manitoba Ltd

Cartwright-Roblin Municipality

Central Storage Limited

Child and Family Services of Western Manitoba

Crescent Fort Rouge United Church

Cypress River Resource Centre Inc.

Cypress River-Holland CDC

Danceland

Donwood Management Inc.

Donwood PCH

Donwood South

Donwood West

Gimli New Horizons 55+ Centre

IRCOM

Jubilee Mennonite Church

Keystone Centre

Kozy's Trends

Lakeshore Regional Wellness Commission

L'Avenir Cooperative Inc.

Old Grace Housing Co-op

Pilot Mound Fellowship Centre

Pilot Mound Millenium Recreation Complex

Rainbow Day Nursery Inc.

Rural Municipality of Dauphin

South Sudanese Community Centre (SSCC)

Spence Neighbourhood Association

The WestEnd Commons - Neighbourhood Resource Centre

Town of Carberry & Municipality of North Cypress-Langford

Town of Niverville

Valhalla Cove

Vermillion Growers Ltd.

West Central Women's Resource Centre

ONTARIO

A Better Life Foundation

Abbotsford House at The Glebe Centre

Abilities to Work

ABS Friction Inc

Adas Israel Congregation of Hamilton

Afro-Caribbean Business Network

AIDS Committee of Durham Region

Aids Crisis Response Team

Ailsa Craig United Church

AIM

Ajax Public Library

Algonquin Accommodations Inc.

Algonquin Dream Holdings

All Nations Full Gospel Church

Alness Developments LTD

ANAF CLUB 344

Anba Abraam Charity

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Anduhyaun Inc.

ANGLERS KINGDOM- 1638151 ONTARIO LIMITED

ANIDA

Annunciation of the Lord

Arlington Woods Free Methodist Church

Art Gallery of Sudbury

Aspire Academy Inc.

Atikokan Youth Initiatives

Aundeck Omni Kaning

Bangladesh Centre and Community Services

Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways

Baxter Arts Centre

Bay Credit Union

Beaverhouse First Nation

BEING Studio

Bernard Betel Centre

Bethesda United Church Ancaster

Better Living Health and Community Services

BGC London

Billy Bishop Home and Museum

B'nai Brith Canada Senior Citizens Residential Program

Boone Dog Inc.

Bowmanville Older Adult Association

Brad Chandler

Bradford Baptist Church

Brain Injury Association Waterloo-Wellington

Branch 102, Royal Canadian Legion, Walkerton

Bridgefront Tower Corp.

Bronson Centre

BuildAble

Burford/Cathcart/Harley Branch 543 Royal Canadian Legion

Burlington Public Library

Caledon Community Services

Caledon Public Library

Camp Kee-Mo-Kee

Campbell Court (The Participation House Project (Durham Region))

Camphill Communities Ontario

12183714 Canada inc

Canadian Cerebral Palsy Sports Association

Canadian Federation of Students

Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin

CANES Community Care

Canopy Support Services

Capreol Legion

Cardus

Carefor Ottawa

Carleton Place Public Library

Causeway Foundation

CÉFA

Central Frontenac Housing Corporation

Central Mosque Scarborough

Central United Church

Centre Charles-Émile Claude, Centre Polyvalent des aîné(e)s Inc.

Centre Lochiel Centre

Centre3 for Print and Media Arts

Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation

CENTRO CULTURAL LATINOAMERICANO CCL

Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Ontario

Chabad on the Avenue

Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village

Chateau Park Long Term Care Home

CHATS-Community & Home Assistance To Seniors

Children's Mental Health of Leeds and Grenville

Children's Treatment Network of Simcoe York

Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto

Chinmaya Mission Ottawa

Church of St. Paul the Apostle

Church of the Messiah

Citizens for Public Justice

City of Belleville

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES

City of Quinte West

City of Stratford

Clarence-Rockland Public Library

Clarkson Community Chruch

Club Carib of Oshawa Inc.

CMHA-WECB

Community Living Dryden-Sioux Lookout

Community Living North Perth

Community Living-Central Huron

Community Navigation Of Eastern Ontario-Navigation Communautaire de l'Est Ontarien

Compass Early Learning and Care (CELC)

Congregation Beit Tikvah of Ottawa

Connaught Lodge No. 511

Consecon United Church

Corbrook Awakening Abilities

Corporation of the Town of Iroquois Falls

Corporation of the Town of Smooth Rock Falls

CORPORATION OF THE TOWNSHIP OF ASSIGINACK

Corporation Township of Warwick

Couchiching First Nation

Country Heritage Park

Cowbell Brewing Co.

Cowichan Green Community Society

Craigwiel Gardens

Creating Alternatives Day Program

Creation Body Piercing/Cathy's Discount

Creative Reuse Toronto

Credit Temple Corporation

Crosslands Church

Culture For Kids in the Arts

Current Bay Enterprises Inc.

D & D Poultry

DARUL HIJRA ISLAMIC CENTRE

Dawn House Services and Housing for Women Inc

De Marchi Construction Limited

DEAF CULTURE CENTRE

Deen Support Services

District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board

Drayton Entertainment

Dufferin Lane Investments

Durham Legion

E.B. Box Company

East End United

East Street Cider Co.

541 Eatery and Exchange

Elevate

Ellis Farm Equipment Limited

Elora Centre for the Arts

Emmanuel United Church

Emo- Devlin Pastoral Charge

Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Espanola United Church

Essex Gospel Community Church

Essex Region Conservation Authority

Fairhaven

Family and Children's Services of Renfrew County

Family Respite Services Windsor/Essex

Filipino-Canadian Association of Vaughan (FCAV)

First Baptist Church of Windsor

First Baptist Church Toronto

Fondation Un élan pour la vie

Fondation Valoris de Prescott-Russell

Forest Grove United Church

Fort William Golf and Country Club

Gallery Stratford

Gamiing Nature Centre

Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services

Garden River First Nation.

Gateway Centre for Learning

George Jeffrey Children's Centre

Gesstwood Camp and Education Centre

God's Dwelling Place

Golden Lake United Church Camp

Goodwill

Goodwill Industries Niagara

Grace Anglican Church (Waterdown)

Gravenhurst Curling Club

Grills Orchards

Habitat for Humanity GTA

Haldimand County

Haliburton County Development Corporation

Halton Islamic Association

Hamilton Artists Inc.

Hamilton Jewish Family Services

Hannafin Automation & Industrial Controls Inc.

Harriston Temple Corporation

HCSS

Heartwood House

Hiatus House

Highlands Residents Association

Hindu Cultural Society Scarborough Ontario

Hong Fook Mental Health Association

Hope United Church

Huron County

Huron Hospice Volunteer Service

ICAN - Independence Centre and Network

Imani's Place

Impact Hub Ottawa

Indus Community Services

Ininew Friendship Centre

Innovation Guelph

iS5 Communications Inc.

Italian Cultural Centre of Milton

James Maczko Building

Jane Alliance Neighbourhood Services

Jennings Creek Christian Reformed Church

Kakabeka Falls Legion

Karma Co-op

Kawartha Lakes Civitan Club

Kawartha Works Community Co-Operative Inc.

Kennedy House Youth Services

Kidnetix

KidsAbility Centre for Child Development

Kindle Communities

King City Pastoral Charge

Kingston Road United Church (KRUC)

Kingston Rowing Club

Kingsview Village Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Kirkfield & District Historical Society

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

Knox Presbyterian Church

Knox United Church

Koinonia Incorporated

Kossuth Club

La Place Rendez-Vous

Lambton Heritage Museum

Lambton Presbytery United Church Centre

Lanark County Interval House

Lancaster Masonic Lodge #207

Langford Conservancy

Lappe Ski Centre LTD.

L'Arche Hamilton

Lindsay Masonic Temple Corporation

Lindstrom Holdings Inc.

London Cares

London Environmental Network

Long Point Region Conservation Authority

Loyalist Township

Luso Support Centre Hamilton

Malton Masjid

Maratek Environmental Inc.

March of Dimes Canada

Mar-Cot Investments

Marypeel Holding Corporation

Masjid Alwadood

Masjid Darul Iman

Matachewan First Nation

MAURICE MORNEAU TAX

Metis Nation of Ontario

Metropolitan United Church

MGM Townsend Tire Inc.

MicroAge Basics

Moeen Centre

Moose Deer Point First Nation

Moosonee Community Church

Motion Fit Rehab and Wellness

Municipalité de Casselman

Municipality of Brighton

Municipality of Central Huron

Municipality of Meaford

Munn's United Church

Musée Héritage de Gogama Heritage Museum

Muskoka Woods

N'Amerind (London) Friendship Centre

National Pasta Corporation

NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH

New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church

NewFound Recruiting

Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games

Niagara Falls Public Library

North American Muslim Foundation

North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre

North Gower United Church

North Lanark Historical Society

North York Seniors Centre

Northumberland 89.7 FM

Northumberland County

Oakridge Bible Chapel

OCH Foundation for Healthy Communities

Odawa Native Friendship Centre

Ogimaawabiitong - Kenora Chiefs Advisory Inc.

On the Ball Pediatric Physio and Occupational Therapy

Ontario Belting & Power Transmission (Scarborough) Inc

Ontario College of Art & Design University

1535295 Ontario Inc

2674449 Ontario Inc.

473355 ONTARIO LTD O/A SEAWAY FARMS

5020122 Ontario Ltd.

Orleans Legion Branch 632

Ottawa Sikh Society

Ottawa Tennis and Lawn Bowling Club

Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Russell

Panagia Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos

ParaSport Ontario

Paris Agricultural Society

Parish of Newboro-Westport, St. Paul's Anglican Church

Participation House Support Services London and Area

Pearce Williams United Church Christian Centre

Peterborough Native Learning Program

Peterborough Theatre Guild

Plenty Canada

Porcupine United Church

Prince Edward Masonic Temple Corporation

Quantum Sports and Learning Association

Qulibie Gabriel Church

Red Dragon Comics and Games

Reena

Reimagine Co

Reliability Screening Solutions Inc.

Renison University College

Rhapsody Lodge Retirement Home

Richview Manor Vaughan Limited Partnership

Rideau Lakes Branch 231 of the Royal Canadian Legion

Rideau Lakes Public Library

Rideau Valley Conservation Foundation

River Gardens Retirement Residence.

Riverside Community Church

Riverside Funeral Home Inc.

Riverside United Church

Riverview Park and Zoo

Roast 'N Toast Family Diner

Rock Cut Variety & Take-Out

Roots to Harvest

Rosewood Erie Glen

Rosewood Senior Living

Rotary Club of Lindsay

Royal Canadian Legion - Ontario Branch 60

Royal Canadian Legion Battlefield Branch 622

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 172 - Watford

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 Fergus

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 388

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 461 - Dunsdon

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 (Midland)

Royal Canadian Legion Brighton Branch #100

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION CHARLES RUTHERFORD V C BR 187

Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 249

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 142

Rural Frontenac Community Services

RVilla Caledonia Retirement Living

Rygiel Homes Housing Corporation

Sadleir House

Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre

Sandbox Centre

Sara Elizabeth Centre

Sault Ste. Marie YMCA

Scadding Court Community Centre

Science North

Searchmont Resort

SEMC

Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue

Shaaray Shomayim of Thunder Bay

Silver Lake Mennonite Camp

Simcoe Hall

Simcoe Street United Church

Sistering

Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council

Skills for Change

Somerset West Community Health Centre

Soo Curler's Association

South Nation River Conservation Authority

Southern First Nations Secretariat

5n2 Soup Kitchens

91 Spencer Avenue Co-operative Homes Incorporated

SPRUCE LODGE HOME FOR THE AGED

Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation Canada

St James Anglican Church Emily

St. Albertus Parish

St. Bernard's Residence

St. Clair Masonic Hall Board Association

St. Fidelis Parish

St. James United Church

St. Michael's Homes

St. Paul's United Church

St. Paul's United Church

St. Paul's United Church Scarborough

St. Paul's University College

Star of the East Lodge, #422

Steer Friends

Stella's Place

Stemworld Educational Services Inc

Sts. Peter and Paul Residence

Sudbury Event Centre

Support & Housing - Halton

Taste of Freedom Country Inn and Restaurant

Tay Valley Township

TBDSSAB

The Backyard Flower Shop

The Bentway

The Berkeley Chambers

The Blue Moose B&B Inc.

The Career Foundation

The Church of the Holy Spirit of Peace

The City of Kingston

The City of Waterloo

The Corporation of the Municipality of Centre Hastings

The Corporation of the Municipality of Killarney

The Corporation of the Township of Burpee and Mills

The Corporation of the Township of Hamilton

The Corporation of the Township of Muskoka Lakes

The Corporation of the Township of Opasatika

The County of Renfrew

The Dockside Bistro

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Ottawa

The First Unitarian Church of Hamilton

The Friends of Chippewa Park

The Grind

The Historic Gayety Theatre

The Housing Help Centre

The Learning Centre for Georgina or LCG

The Municipality of West Elgin

The Neighbourhood Group or TNG

The Prince Edward County Community Care for Seniors Association

The Redeemed Christian Church of God - Bethel Assembly Oshawa

The Robert McLaughlin Gallery

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 129 Haliburton ON.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 85

THE SALVATION ARMY NORTH YORK TEMPLE

The Township of Billings

THE TOWNSHIP OF RYERSON

The Township of St. Joseph

The Wellspring Centre

The Wright Clinic

Thirty Three Bloor Ltd.

Thunder Bay Museum

Thurlestone Co-op Inc.

Timothy Christian School

Tony Stacey Centre for Veteran's Care

Toronto Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)

Town of Moosonee

Town of Bancroft

Town of Goderich

Town of Indian Bay

Town of NEMI

Town of New Tecumseth

Town of Perth

Town of Renfrew

Townline Muslim Centre

Township of Addington Highlands

Township of Clearview

Township of King

Township of Lanark Highlands

Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Township of Manitouwadge

Township of Puslinch

Township of Ramara

Township of Red Rock

Township of Tyendinaga

Township of Uxbridge

Township of Wollaston

Township of Woolwich

Trinity Manitoulin United Church

Trinity-St. Andrews United Church

Twin Bridges Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

Twin Elm Rugby Park

UB Social Cafe & General Store

Ukrainian Seniors' Centre

Unionville Home Society

United Way of Peterborough and District

Venture North Building

VHA Home Healthcare

Victoria Condominium Corporation #19

Victoria Condominium Corporation No. 17

Victoria Standard Condominium #22

Villa Colombo Vaughan

Villa Marconi

Warden Woods Community Centre

Wawel Villa, Incorporated

Weed Me Inc.

Welcome Centre Shelter for Women

Wellington House LTC

Wemat Holdings Limited

Wesley United Church

Wesley Urban Ministries Inc.

West Toronto Masonic Temple Limited

Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park

Westside Presbyterian Church

Whitefish River First Nation

Why Not Theatre

Wilderness Tours

Willow Springs Creative Centre

Windsor Masonic Temple

Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc

Woodington Lake Golf Club

Woodland Cultural Centre

Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services

Woodville & District Lions Club

YES Employment Services

YMCA of Cambridge

YMCA of Northeastern Ontario

Yorkville Jewish Centre

Young Israel of Ottawa

YWCA Hamilton

YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin

Zion Church

QUEBEC

À deux mains / Head & Hands

A&W Victoriaville

ACEF-ABE

Action-Habitation de Québec inc.

AHT Rescue

Aide pédagogique aux adultes, aux jeunes (APAJ)

APHM

Arabic Presbyterian Church of Montréal

Association de l'ouie de l'Outaouais

Association des parents des enfants handicapés Richeliieu-Val-Maska

Association des personnes avec une déficience de l'audition

Association des personnes handicapées de la MRC de Bécancour

Association des personnes handicapées visuelles de la Région 02 inc.

Association Horizon Soleil

Association pour l'intégration sociale (région de Québec)

Auberge de la Visitation

Basilique Cathédrale Saint-Michel

Beaconsfield United Church

Bibliothèque publique de Waterloo

Boutique Femina

CALACS de Rimouski

Camp Bosco

Camp Massawippi

Canton de Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton

Carrefour Alimentaire Centre-Sud

Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Centre communautaire multi-services Queens

centre culturel islamique de vaudreuil-soulanges

Centre culturel St-John

Centre d'action bénévole de Sutton

Centre d'archives régional des Îles

Centre des aînés de Villeray

Centre Multi Loisirs Sherbrooke

Centre pour personnes handicapées "La joie de vivre" inc.

CERD

Cité Joie

CLUB FADOQ LA POCATIERE

Club Nautique du Petit Lac Magog

Coco Frutti Victoriaville

Comité de gestion du centre communautaire de Val d * Espoir

Commission de la Bibliothèque publique de Lamèque

Committee for anglophone social Action (CASA)

Conseil pour les Anglophones Madelinot

Coopérative de solidarité en soutien à domicile d'Autray

Corporation de developpement communautaire des Bois-Francs

Corporation de développement communautaire Nicolet-Yamaska

Dépanneur Le Relais

Église de Dieu de Saint-François

Fabrique de Ia Paroisse Sainte-Perpétue

Fabrique de la paroisse de Saint-Mathias

FABRIQUE de la Paroisse Saint-Francois de Sales

Fondation du Dr Julien

Fondation La Collecte

Garage de la Martinique(Serge Chiasson)

GESTION J.D. DESROCHERS INC.

Gîte de Saint-Isidore

Groupe Ergo Ressources

Groupe Espoir Dolbeau-Mistassini

HOLY NAME HALL COMMITTEE

Kensington Presbyterian Church

La Boîte à Startup

La Fabrique de Saint-Louis-Du-Ha!-Ha!

La Fabrique de la paroisse de Saint-Pie

La Fabrique de la Paroisse St-Jean-Baptiste

La Farniente

La Maison des Jeunes de Repentigny

La Société de l'autisme S.A.R. Laurentides

La Société Musée Laurier inc.

L'Arc-en-Ciel, organisme communautaire en santé mentale de Portneuf

L'Arche Canada

L'Association des personnes handicapées de Bellechasse

L'association forestière de Lanaudière

Laura Lémerveil

Le Petit Pont St-Hyacinthe

Le trait d'union

Légion Royale Canadienne Filiale 203 Gaspesia

Les Ateliers Kami Inc.

Les Papillons de Nominingue

Livart

Logemen'occupe

Magasins Lecompte inc.

Mail Les promenades

Maison de la famille Vaudreuil Soulanges

MAISON DE LINA

Maison des jeunes Serge Forest arrondissement Bromptonville Rock Forest Saint-Élie Deauville

Manoir Alphonse Beaulieu

Mesifta

Missione Madonna Divino Amore

Mohawk Council of Akwesasne

Municipalité d'Albanel

Municipalité de Cap-Saint-Ignace

Municipalité de Dudswell

Municipalité de la paroisse de Saint-Augustin

Municipalité de Lac-du-Cerf

Municipalité de l'Isle-aux-Allumettes

Municipalité de Paroisse de Saint-Thuribe

Municipalité de Petit-Saguenay

Municipalité de Poularies

Municipalité de Saint-Agapit

Municipalité de Saint-Antonin

Municipalité de Saint-Arsène

Municipalité de Saint-Bonaventure

Municipalité de Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover

Municipalité de Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois

Municipalité de Saint-Édouard

Municipalité de Saint-Épiphane

Municipalité de Saint-Fortunat

Municipalité de Saint-François-du-lac

Municipalité de Saint-Fulgence

Municipalité de Saint-Isidore

Municipalité de Saint-Laurent-de-l'Île-d'Orléans

Municipalité de Saint-Mathieu .

Municipalité de Saint-Patrice-de-Beaurivage

Municipalité de Saint-Simon-de-Rimouski

Municipalité de Saint-Thomas-Didyme

Municipalité de Stoke

Municipalité de St-Rémi-de-Tingwick

Municipalité de Taschereau

Municipalité de Val-Alain

Municipalite de Val-Racine

Municipalité d'Inverness

MUNICIPALITÉ D'IRLANDE

Municipalité d'Issoudun

Municipalité du canton de Saint Godefroi

Municipalité du Lac-Simon

Municipalité La Peche

Municipalité régionale de comité (MRC) d'Arthabaska

Municipalité Sainte-Cécile-de-Lévrard

OFFICE MUNICIPAL D'HABITATION DE ROUYN-NORANDA

Orthèses Bionick

9333-8291 Québec Inc.

Rabbinical College of Quebec

RAFO

Regroupement des jeunes de Lotbinière

Regroupement des sans-emplois de Victoriaville

Roxboro Community Center

SACC

SEMO

Service d'entraide de Breakeyville

Son X Plus

SPCA Ouest

Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, Montreal

TransporAction Pontiac Inc.

Villa St-Honoré Inc.

Village de Grenville

Ville d'Asbestos

Ville de Beloeil

Ville de Joliette

VILLE DE LAC-MÉGANTIC

Ville de L'Assomption

Ville de Paspébiac

Ville de Pointe Claire

Ville de Pont-Rouge

Ville de Repentigny

Ville de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Ville de Thetford Mines

Ville de Victoriaville

WMT Commercial Inc.

Wyman Memorial and Côte St-Charles United Church

NEW BRUNSWICK

Alternative Residences Alternatives Inc.

Bibliothèque Carrefour Beausoleil

Caraquet

Cedar by the River Resort Inc.

Club de l'âge d'Or Les Forges de Ledges Coop Ltée

Coy Lake Camping & RV Park Ltd.

Fredericton Intercultural Centre Inc

Kingsley United Church

Le Centre Communautauire de Collette inc.

Lower Derby Baptist Church

Minto Community Youth Center Inc

Moving Forward Co-operative Ltd

Oromocto First Nation

RCCG Cornerstone Chapel, Moncton

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #11

Rural Community of Upper Miramichi

Salisbury Farmers Market

Science East

St. John's United Church

St. Mark's United Church

Sussex Golf & Curling Club

Thistle St Andrews Curling Club

United Catena Training Center Inc.

Village de Grande Anse

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Native Council of Prince Edward Island

Abegweit First Nation

Belfast Historical Society

Fortune Community Club

Provincial Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair Association Inc.

Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park

St. Pauls Anglican Church

The Reverend WJ Phillips Residence

Uigg/Grandview/Kinross Women's Institute

NOVA SCOTIA

Breton Ability Centre

Cape Sable Historical Society

CBDC Digby Clare (Community Business Development Corporation)

Church of St. James United Church

East River Valley Community Development Association

eyecandy SIGNS INC.

Glooscap Curling Club

Hub Club

L'Arche Antigonish

Municipality of the District of Chester

Municipality of the County of Colchester

Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council

Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command The Royal Canadian Legion

One North End Community Economic Development Society

Preston Area Board of Trade

Reserve Mines Volunteer Fire Department

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #92

South Shore Exhibition Commission

Springville Church Hall

Theatre Baddeck

Town of Annapolis Royal

Town of Bridgewater

Town of Wolfville

Village of Freeport

VILLAGE OF GREENWOOD

Weneli's Yard and Garden

Zion United Baptist Church

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Commissionaires Newfoundland and Labrador

Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador

Friends of the Garden

George St United Church

Labrador Friendship Centre

Loon Bay United Church Camping Centre Inc.

Port De Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Inc.

Rocky Harbour Pioneers 50+ Club

Town of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove

West Haven Camp

YMCA of Northeast Avalon

YUKON TERRITORY

96.1 FM The Rush

Hougen's Limited

Waterstone Products / Signature Home

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

City of Yellowknife

Hamlet of Enterprise.

