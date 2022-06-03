Government of Canada invests to make communities and workplaces barrier-free for persons with disabilities
Jun 03, 2022, 13:05 ET
MONTREAL, QC , June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - When everyone can participate fully in all aspects of society, our communities thrive, our economy prospers and all Canadians benefit. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to ensure accessibility and disability inclusion is prioritized in Canadian communities and workplaces.
Today, as part of National AccessAbility Week, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced $67.1 million to support projects by 959 organizations across Canada through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. $10.3 million of this funding went to 159 organizations in Quebec.
Also as part of today's announcement, Minister Qualtrough launched a new call for proposals under the EAF Youth Innovation component. Up to $1M is now available to fund approximately 100 youth-driven projects that will help address accessibility barriers in Canadian communities. Interested youth must submit their expressions of interest in being named a Youth Accessibility Leader (YAL) by October 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. EST online at: Canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/enabling-accessibility-fund-youth-innovation.html. Eligible organizations must submit their funding application(s) in collaboration with the YAL by October 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Minister Qualtrough made the announcement at Oasis des enfants de Rosemont in Montreal, Quebec, a center that supports children up to12 years old and their families, especially those in vulnerable situations, and contributes to their emotional, physical and intellectual development through accessible activities and services. The center received $46,876 in support under the EAF Small Projects component to help improve access to their facility for persons with reduced mobility with a new outdoor ramp, accessible doors, and a renovated washroom.
The EAF is a federal grants and contributions program that supports construction projects that make Canadian communities and workplaces more accessible for persons with disabilities. The program funds vital infrastructure projects involving building or installation of such things as ramps, automatic doors and accessible washrooms.
These investments support the Government's Disability Inclusion Action Plan, which is focused on reducing poverty among persons with disabilities, helping persons with disabilities into good quality jobs, facilitating easier access to federal programs and services, and building accessible and inclusive communities while fostering a culture of inclusion.
Quotes
"During National AccessAbility Week, it's uplifting to see so many Canadians working to make their spaces, services, and systems accessible. It's individual acts like these that are making disability inclusion a reality in Canada, and we're excited to invest in organizations who are leading the way."
– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough
"Thanks to the Enabling Accessibility Fund, we are making strong investments for people in our region with a goal to make their communities and those across the country more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. We will continue to work together with our municipal organizations and non-for-profit organizations to deliver for Quebeckers with investments that will make a real difference!"
– Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez
"Building a more accessible and inclusive Canada requires leadership, collaboration and teamwork. I'm excited to see so many organizations and individuals working to further accessibility and disability inclusion in their communities. In many ways the projects supported by the Enabling Accessibility Fund make a world of difference to persons with disabilities and help us move forward together towards a more inclusive country, and that's the Canada we all want."
– Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy
Quick Facts
- The 2017 Canada Survey on Disability found that one in five Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 6.2 million persons—report as having a disability.
- National AccessAbility Week 2022 is taking place May 29 to June 4, and is a nationwide time of recognition, celebrating the many social, economic, cultural and political achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for the week in 2022 is: "Inclusive from the Start".
- The Government of Canada has funded over 6,000 projects since the establishment of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) in 2007, helping thousands of Canadians gain access to programs, services and employment opportunities in their communities. Examples of projects include: renovation of buildings for overall accessibility by installing elevators, ramps, and wheelchair accessible lifts, and retro-fitting buildings with Braille signage and doorbells with visual cues for persons with hearing impairments.
- The EAF Small Projects component typically provides grant funding of up to $100,000 per project. The EAF Youth Innovation component provides grants up to $10,000 per project, and empowers Canadian youth aged 15 to 30 to create greater awareness of accessibility needs, as well as gain invaluable experience in a volunteering environment that positively impacts the lives of persons with disabilities within their communities.
- Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed up to $100 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to triple funding for the EAF, making communities and workplaces more accessible for persons with disabilities by reducing barriers to employment, activities, and programs. An additional $25 million over two years was committed to support childcare centres in making upgrades to improve the accessibility of their facilities.
- Today's announcement brings the total number of projects supported under the 2020 EAF Small Projects component call for proposals to 1,177 for a funding total of $82.6M. On November 27, 2020, Minister Qualtrough announced $15.5 M in funding for 218 of these projects (Government of Canada invests in construction projects aimed to improve the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Canada - Canada.ca). In Quebec, a total of 218 projects have received funding of $14.79M under the 2020 EAF Small projects component CFP.
Associated Links
Enabling Accessibly Fund
National AccessAbility Week 2022
Making an accessible Canada for persons with disabilities
Youth Innovation Component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund
Backgrounder - Organizations funded under the 2020-2022 EAF Small Projects component
Backgrounder
2020-2022 EAF Small Projects component funded projects:
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Aboriginal Front Door Society
ACAWS
BC Artscape
BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres
Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre
Bowen Library
Boys and Girls Clubs of South Coast BC
Capital Regional District
Caravan Farm Theatre
Career Centre
City of North Vancouver
Clements Centre Society
Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society
Corporation of the City of Greenwood.
Corporation of the District of Saanich
Cowichan Station Area Association
Cowork Penticton
Destination Greater Victoria
District of Squamish
Eagle Bay Community Association
Evergreen Independent School Society
Fernie Chamber of Commerce
Gallery 2 - Grand Forks ARt Gallery
Golden Ears United Church
Greenwood Community Association
Guildford Islamic Cultural Center
Historic Joy Kogawa House Society
Hornby Island Arts Council
Horton Ventures Inc.
Kelowna Unitarians
LANGHAM COURT THEATRE SOCIETY
Learning Disabilities Society
Life Amazing Education and Social Services Society
Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services
MOSAIC
Muslim Foodbank Community Services Society
Neil Squire
Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce
North Shore Community Resources Society
North Shore Disability Resource Centre
North Shore Unitarian Church
Oliver Curling Club
Open Space
Opsika Animal Hospital
Ospika Pet and Farm Supplies
Pemberton and District Public Library
Pemberton Museum
Pender Harbour Health Centre
Pender Islands Health Care Society
Pine Ridge Housing Co-operative
Revelstoke chamber of Commerce
Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 250 Kitimat, BC
Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 59
Salt Spring Island Chamber of Commerce
SCACL
Sources Community Resources Society
South Main Drop-In Centre
St. Aidan's United Church
St. Andrew's Wesley United Church
St. Hilda's By the Sea Anglican Church
St. Joseph's Church
Sunshine Valley Community Services (SVCS)
The Cinematheque
The City of Port Coquitlam
The Corporation of the Village of New Denver
The Easter Seal House Society
The Exploration Place
The Kitchen
The YMCA of Greater Vancouver
Thetis Island Community Association
This World's Ours Centre Corp.
Tourism Association of Vancouver Island
Tourism Mission
Tourism Tofino
Town of Golden
Town of Princeton
Trinity Western University
TXN
Vancouver Airport Authority
Vancouver Island University
Victoria Conservatory of Music
Village of Fraser Lake
Village of Slocan
Village of Valemount
West Vancouver
Williams Lake Curling Club
Williams Lake Indian Band
Yellowhead Community Services Society
YWCA Metro Vancouver
ALBERTA
Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre
2061137 Alberta Ltd.
Ascent Transport
Athabasca University
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
Between Friends
Calgary Drug Mart
Calgary Drug Mart #04
Calgary SCOPE Society
Camp Chestermere
Centre for Autism Services Alberta
Cerebral Palsy Alberta
Chrysalis: An Alberta Society for Citizens with Disabilities
City of Red Deer
City of St. Albert
Crystal Care Group Inc
FC Hunt Agencies 1984 Ltd.
Goodwill Industries of Alberta
Highstreet House Limited Partnership
Hillhurst United Church
L'Arche Calgary
L'Arche Lethbridge
Lethbridge Family Services
Level Playing Field Inc.
Linden Lodge
Métis Multi-Cultural Youth Society
Municipality of Crowsnest Pass
Okotoks Agricultural Society
Prospect
R. Work Group
Ralph Connor Memorial United Church
Red Deer Chamber of Commerce
Rocky Mountain Adaptive
S.P.A. Aqua Prima and Latticerie Atelier
Sage Seniors Association
SERENITY PLACE LTD
Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE)
Shiloh Baptist Church
South Edmonton Alliance Church
St. Albert Opticians
St. Thomas Anglican Church
STEPS Society of Red Deer
Swalwell Community Association
Synaptic
The Brick Barrhead
The Community Lunch Box Society
The Good Samaritan Society
Third Avenue Building
Thorsby & District Cultural & Historical Society
Town of Edson
Town of Elk Point
Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre
Village of Linden
YWCA BANFF
SASKATCHEWAN
Battlefords Chamber of Commerce
Bethany Pioneer Village
Birch Hills Branch No. 122 of the Royal Canadian Legion
Camp Oshkidee
Carlton Trail Ski Club
CDBA SASK CHAPTER INC
CMHA P A Branch
Crossmount Senior Health Corporation
Dalmeny Seniors' Centre
Deer Park Villa Inc.
Diocese of Saskatchewan
Edgeley Community Centre
Estevan Diversified Services Inc
Fort Qu'Appelle Public Library
Four Seasons Drop In Centre Inc.
Furrows and Faith Retirement Cooperative Ltd.
Gabriel Housing Corporation
Hazenmore Rec Club
Hillmond Redden Arena
Holy Rosary Cathedral
Hughes Law Office
INNO-CARE INDUSTRIES CORP.
Jack Millikin Centre Inc.
L'Arche Saskatoon
Leader Friendship Centre
Light of the Prairies Society
Muenster Curling Club
Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan
Ness Core Ventures Inc.
Nutana Lawn Bowling Club
Pals
Pattison Chiropractic and Massage Therapy Centre
Phoenix Residential Society
Pinehouse Housing Corporation
Porcupine Opportunities Program
Regina Beach Yacht Club
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35
Royal Canadian Legion, Eston Branch No.155
Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre
Silver Thread Community Centre
Silverwood Estates Housing Co-opertive Ltd.
South Saskatchewan Independent Living Centre Inc.
SSCC for application
St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church
Sunshine Housing Inc.
The Circle Project Assoc. Inc.
The Elizabeth Retirement Community
The Grainery Bakery
The Lung Association, Saskatchewan
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #60
Three Lakes Economic Development
Town of Carlyle
Town of Churchbridge
Town of Gull Lake
Town of Marshall
Town of Whitewood
Valley Action Abilities Incorporated
Villa Marie Assisted Living
Village of Dinsmore
Village of Dysart
Village of Manor
Village of Vibank
Village of Young
Westgate Alliance Church
Wheatland Express Excursion Train
MANITOBA
7045230 Manitoba Ltd
Cartwright-Roblin Municipality
Central Storage Limited
Child and Family Services of Western Manitoba
Crescent Fort Rouge United Church
Cypress River Resource Centre Inc.
Cypress River-Holland CDC
Danceland
Donwood Management Inc.
Donwood PCH
Donwood South
Donwood West
Gimli New Horizons 55+ Centre
IRCOM
Jubilee Mennonite Church
Keystone Centre
Kozy's Trends
Lakeshore Regional Wellness Commission
L'Avenir Cooperative Inc.
Old Grace Housing Co-op
Pilot Mound Fellowship Centre
Pilot Mound Millenium Recreation Complex
Rainbow Day Nursery Inc.
Rural Municipality of Dauphin
South Sudanese Community Centre (SSCC)
Spence Neighbourhood Association
The WestEnd Commons - Neighbourhood Resource Centre
Town of Carberry & Municipality of North Cypress-Langford
Town of Niverville
Valhalla Cove
Vermillion Growers Ltd.
West Central Women's Resource Centre
ONTARIO
A Better Life Foundation
Abbotsford House at The Glebe Centre
Abilities to Work
ABS Friction Inc
Adas Israel Congregation of Hamilton
Afro-Caribbean Business Network
AIDS Committee of Durham Region
Aids Crisis Response Team
Ailsa Craig United Church
AIM
Ajax Public Library
Algonquin Accommodations Inc.
Algonquin Dream Holdings
All Nations Full Gospel Church
Alness Developments LTD
ANAF CLUB 344
Anba Abraam Charity
Andrew Fleck Children's Services
Anduhyaun Inc.
ANGLERS KINGDOM- 1638151 ONTARIO LIMITED
ANIDA
Annunciation of the Lord
Arlington Woods Free Methodist Church
Art Gallery of Sudbury
Aspire Academy Inc.
Atikokan Youth Initiatives
Aundeck Omni Kaning
Bangladesh Centre and Community Services
Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways
Baxter Arts Centre
Bay Credit Union
Beaverhouse First Nation
BEING Studio
Bernard Betel Centre
Bethesda United Church Ancaster
Better Living Health and Community Services
BGC London
Billy Bishop Home and Museum
B'nai Brith Canada Senior Citizens Residential Program
Boone Dog Inc.
Bowmanville Older Adult Association
Brad Chandler
Bradford Baptist Church
Brain Injury Association Waterloo-Wellington
Branch 102, Royal Canadian Legion, Walkerton
Bridgefront Tower Corp.
Bronson Centre
BuildAble
Burford/Cathcart/Harley Branch 543 Royal Canadian Legion
Burlington Public Library
Caledon Community Services
Caledon Public Library
Camp Kee-Mo-Kee
Campbell Court (The Participation House Project (Durham Region))
Camphill Communities Ontario
12183714 Canada inc
Canadian Cerebral Palsy Sports Association
Canadian Federation of Students
Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin
CANES Community Care
Canopy Support Services
Capreol Legion
Cardus
Carefor Ottawa
Carleton Place Public Library
Causeway Foundation
CÉFA
Central Frontenac Housing Corporation
Central Mosque Scarborough
Central United Church
Centre Charles-Émile Claude, Centre Polyvalent des aîné(e)s Inc.
Centre Lochiel Centre
Centre3 for Print and Media Arts
Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation
CENTRO CULTURAL LATINOAMERICANO CCL
Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Ontario
Chabad on the Avenue
Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village
Chateau Park Long Term Care Home
CHATS-Community & Home Assistance To Seniors
Children's Mental Health of Leeds and Grenville
Children's Treatment Network of Simcoe York
Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto
Chinmaya Mission Ottawa
Church of St. Paul the Apostle
Church of the Messiah
Citizens for Public Justice
City of Belleville
CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES
City of Quinte West
City of Stratford
Clarence-Rockland Public Library
Clarkson Community Chruch
Club Carib of Oshawa Inc.
CMHA-WECB
Community Living Dryden-Sioux Lookout
Community Living North Perth
Community Living-Central Huron
Community Navigation Of Eastern Ontario-Navigation Communautaire de l'Est Ontarien
Compass Early Learning and Care (CELC)
Congregation Beit Tikvah of Ottawa
Connaught Lodge No. 511
Consecon United Church
Corbrook Awakening Abilities
Corporation of the Town of Iroquois Falls
Corporation of the Town of Smooth Rock Falls
CORPORATION OF THE TOWNSHIP OF ASSIGINACK
Corporation Township of Warwick
Couchiching First Nation
Country Heritage Park
Cowbell Brewing Co.
Cowichan Green Community Society
Craigwiel Gardens
Creating Alternatives Day Program
Creation Body Piercing/Cathy's Discount
Creative Reuse Toronto
Credit Temple Corporation
Crosslands Church
Culture For Kids in the Arts
Current Bay Enterprises Inc.
D & D Poultry
DARUL HIJRA ISLAMIC CENTRE
Dawn House Services and Housing for Women Inc
De Marchi Construction Limited
DEAF CULTURE CENTRE
Deen Support Services
District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board
Drayton Entertainment
Dufferin Lane Investments
Durham Legion
E.B. Box Company
East End United
East Street Cider Co.
541 Eatery and Exchange
Elevate
Ellis Farm Equipment Limited
Elora Centre for the Arts
Emmanuel United Church
Emo- Devlin Pastoral Charge
Ephesus Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Espanola United Church
Essex Gospel Community Church
Essex Region Conservation Authority
Fairhaven
Family and Children's Services of Renfrew County
Family Respite Services Windsor/Essex
Filipino-Canadian Association of Vaughan (FCAV)
First Baptist Church of Windsor
First Baptist Church Toronto
Fondation Un élan pour la vie
Fondation Valoris de Prescott-Russell
Forest Grove United Church
Fort William Golf and Country Club
Gallery Stratford
Gamiing Nature Centre
Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services
Garden River First Nation.
Gateway Centre for Learning
George Jeffrey Children's Centre
Gesstwood Camp and Education Centre
God's Dwelling Place
Golden Lake United Church Camp
Goodwill
Goodwill Industries Niagara
Grace Anglican Church (Waterdown)
Gravenhurst Curling Club
Grills Orchards
Habitat for Humanity GTA
Haldimand County
Haliburton County Development Corporation
Halton Islamic Association
Hamilton Artists Inc.
Hamilton Jewish Family Services
Hannafin Automation & Industrial Controls Inc.
Harriston Temple Corporation
HCSS
Heartwood House
Hiatus House
Highlands Residents Association
Hindu Cultural Society Scarborough Ontario
Hong Fook Mental Health Association
Hope United Church
Huron County
Huron Hospice Volunteer Service
ICAN - Independence Centre and Network
Imani's Place
Impact Hub Ottawa
Indus Community Services
Ininew Friendship Centre
Innovation Guelph
iS5 Communications Inc.
Italian Cultural Centre of Milton
James Maczko Building
Jane Alliance Neighbourhood Services
Jennings Creek Christian Reformed Church
Kakabeka Falls Legion
Karma Co-op
Kawartha Lakes Civitan Club
Kawartha Works Community Co-Operative Inc.
Kennedy House Youth Services
Kidnetix
KidsAbility Centre for Child Development
Kindle Communities
King City Pastoral Charge
Kingston Road United Church (KRUC)
Kingston Rowing Club
Kingsview Village Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Kirkfield & District Historical Society
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest
Knox Presbyterian Church
Knox United Church
Koinonia Incorporated
Kossuth Club
La Place Rendez-Vous
Lambton Heritage Museum
Lambton Presbytery United Church Centre
Lanark County Interval House
Lancaster Masonic Lodge #207
Langford Conservancy
Lappe Ski Centre LTD.
L'Arche Hamilton
Lindsay Masonic Temple Corporation
Lindstrom Holdings Inc.
London Cares
London Environmental Network
Long Point Region Conservation Authority
Loyalist Township
Luso Support Centre Hamilton
Malton Masjid
Maratek Environmental Inc.
March of Dimes Canada
Mar-Cot Investments
Marypeel Holding Corporation
Masjid Alwadood
Masjid Darul Iman
Matachewan First Nation
MAURICE MORNEAU TAX
Metis Nation of Ontario
Metropolitan United Church
MGM Townsend Tire Inc.
MicroAge Basics
Moeen Centre
Moose Deer Point First Nation
Moosonee Community Church
Motion Fit Rehab and Wellness
Municipalité de Casselman
Municipality of Brighton
Municipality of Central Huron
Municipality of Meaford
Munn's United Church
Musée Héritage de Gogama Heritage Museum
Muskoka Woods
N'Amerind (London) Friendship Centre
National Pasta Corporation
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church
NewFound Recruiting
Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games
Niagara Falls Public Library
North American Muslim Foundation
North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre
North Gower United Church
North Lanark Historical Society
North York Seniors Centre
Northumberland 89.7 FM
Northumberland County
Oakridge Bible Chapel
OCH Foundation for Healthy Communities
Odawa Native Friendship Centre
Ogimaawabiitong - Kenora Chiefs Advisory Inc.
On the Ball Pediatric Physio and Occupational Therapy
Ontario Belting & Power Transmission (Scarborough) Inc
Ontario College of Art & Design University
1535295 Ontario Inc
2674449 Ontario Inc.
473355 ONTARIO LTD O/A SEAWAY FARMS
5020122 Ontario Ltd.
Orleans Legion Branch 632
Ottawa Sikh Society
Ottawa Tennis and Lawn Bowling Club
Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Russell
Panagia Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos
ParaSport Ontario
Paris Agricultural Society
Parish of Newboro-Westport, St. Paul's Anglican Church
Participation House Support Services London and Area
Pearce Williams United Church Christian Centre
Peterborough Native Learning Program
Peterborough Theatre Guild
Plenty Canada
Porcupine United Church
Prince Edward Masonic Temple Corporation
Quantum Sports and Learning Association
Qulibie Gabriel Church
Red Dragon Comics and Games
Reena
Reimagine Co
Reliability Screening Solutions Inc.
Renison University College
Rhapsody Lodge Retirement Home
Richview Manor Vaughan Limited Partnership
Rideau Lakes Branch 231 of the Royal Canadian Legion
Rideau Lakes Public Library
Rideau Valley Conservation Foundation
River Gardens Retirement Residence.
Riverside Community Church
Riverside Funeral Home Inc.
Riverside United Church
Riverview Park and Zoo
Roast 'N Toast Family Diner
Rock Cut Variety & Take-Out
Roots to Harvest
Rosewood Erie Glen
Rosewood Senior Living
Rotary Club of Lindsay
Royal Canadian Legion - Ontario Branch 60
Royal Canadian Legion Battlefield Branch 622
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 172 - Watford
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 Fergus
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 388
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 461 - Dunsdon
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 (Midland)
Royal Canadian Legion Brighton Branch #100
ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION CHARLES RUTHERFORD V C BR 187
Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 249
Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 142
Rural Frontenac Community Services
RVilla Caledonia Retirement Living
Rygiel Homes Housing Corporation
Sadleir House
Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre
Sandbox Centre
Sara Elizabeth Centre
Sault Ste. Marie YMCA
Scadding Court Community Centre
Science North
Searchmont Resort
SEMC
Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue
Shaaray Shomayim of Thunder Bay
Silver Lake Mennonite Camp
Simcoe Hall
Simcoe Street United Church
Sistering
Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council
Skills for Change
Somerset West Community Health Centre
Soo Curler's Association
South Nation River Conservation Authority
Southern First Nations Secretariat
5n2 Soup Kitchens
91 Spencer Avenue Co-operative Homes Incorporated
SPRUCE LODGE HOME FOR THE AGED
Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation Canada
St James Anglican Church Emily
St. Albertus Parish
St. Bernard's Residence
St. Clair Masonic Hall Board Association
St. Fidelis Parish
St. James United Church
St. Michael's Homes
St. Paul's United Church
St. Paul's United Church
St. Paul's United Church Scarborough
St. Paul's University College
Star of the East Lodge, #422
Steer Friends
Stella's Place
Stemworld Educational Services Inc
Sts. Peter and Paul Residence
Sudbury Event Centre
Support & Housing - Halton
Taste of Freedom Country Inn and Restaurant
Tay Valley Township
TBDSSAB
The Backyard Flower Shop
The Bentway
The Berkeley Chambers
The Blue Moose B&B Inc.
The Career Foundation
The Church of the Holy Spirit of Peace
The City of Kingston
The City of Waterloo
The Corporation of the Municipality of Centre Hastings
The Corporation of the Municipality of Killarney
The Corporation of the Township of Burpee and Mills
The Corporation of the Township of Hamilton
The Corporation of the Township of Muskoka Lakes
The Corporation of the Township of Opasatika
The County of Renfrew
The Dockside Bistro
The Elizabeth Fry Society of Ottawa
The First Unitarian Church of Hamilton
The Friends of Chippewa Park
The Grind
The Historic Gayety Theatre
The Housing Help Centre
The Learning Centre for Georgina or LCG
The Municipality of West Elgin
The Neighbourhood Group or TNG
The Prince Edward County Community Care for Seniors Association
The Redeemed Christian Church of God - Bethel Assembly Oshawa
The Robert McLaughlin Gallery
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 129 Haliburton ON.
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 85
THE SALVATION ARMY NORTH YORK TEMPLE
The Township of Billings
THE TOWNSHIP OF RYERSON
The Township of St. Joseph
The Wellspring Centre
The Wright Clinic
Thirty Three Bloor Ltd.
Thunder Bay Museum
Thurlestone Co-op Inc.
Timothy Christian School
Tony Stacey Centre for Veteran's Care
Toronto Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
Town of Moosonee
Town of Bancroft
Town of Goderich
Town of Indian Bay
Town of NEMI
Town of New Tecumseth
Town of Perth
Town of Renfrew
Townline Muslim Centre
Township of Addington Highlands
Township of Clearview
Township of King
Township of Lanark Highlands
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands
Township of Manitouwadge
Township of Puslinch
Township of Ramara
Township of Red Rock
Township of Tyendinaga
Township of Uxbridge
Township of Wollaston
Township of Woolwich
Trinity Manitoulin United Church
Trinity-St. Andrews United Church
Twin Bridges Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic
Twin Elm Rugby Park
UB Social Cafe & General Store
Ukrainian Seniors' Centre
Unionville Home Society
United Way of Peterborough and District
Venture North Building
VHA Home Healthcare
Victoria Condominium Corporation #19
Victoria Condominium Corporation No. 17
Victoria Standard Condominium #22
Villa Colombo Vaughan
Villa Marconi
Warden Woods Community Centre
Wawel Villa, Incorporated
Weed Me Inc.
Welcome Centre Shelter for Women
Wellington House LTC
Wemat Holdings Limited
Wesley United Church
Wesley Urban Ministries Inc.
West Toronto Masonic Temple Limited
Western Sarnia-Lambton Research Park
Westside Presbyterian Church
Whitefish River First Nation
Why Not Theatre
Wilderness Tours
Willow Springs Creative Centre
Windsor Masonic Temple
Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor Inc
Woodington Lake Golf Club
Woodland Cultural Centre
Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services
Woodville & District Lions Club
YES Employment Services
YMCA of Cambridge
YMCA of Northeastern Ontario
Yorkville Jewish Centre
Young Israel of Ottawa
YWCA Hamilton
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin
Zion Church
QUEBEC
À deux mains / Head & Hands
A&W Victoriaville
ACEF-ABE
Action-Habitation de Québec inc.
AHT Rescue
Aide pédagogique aux adultes, aux jeunes (APAJ)
APHM
Arabic Presbyterian Church of Montréal
Association de l'ouie de l'Outaouais
Association des parents des enfants handicapés Richeliieu-Val-Maska
Association des personnes avec une déficience de l'audition
Association des personnes handicapées de la MRC de Bécancour
Association des personnes handicapées visuelles de la Région 02 inc.
Association Horizon Soleil
Association pour l'intégration sociale (région de Québec)
Auberge de la Visitation
Basilique Cathédrale Saint-Michel
Beaconsfield United Church
Bibliothèque publique de Waterloo
Boutique Femina
CALACS de Rimouski
Camp Bosco
Camp Massawippi
Canton de Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton
Carrefour Alimentaire Centre-Sud
Carrefour jeunesse-emploi Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Centre communautaire multi-services Queens
centre culturel islamique de vaudreuil-soulanges
Centre culturel St-John
Centre d'action bénévole de Sutton
Centre d'archives régional des Îles
Centre des aînés de Villeray
Centre Multi Loisirs Sherbrooke
Centre pour personnes handicapées "La joie de vivre" inc.
CERD
Cité Joie
CLUB FADOQ LA POCATIERE
Club Nautique du Petit Lac Magog
Coco Frutti Victoriaville
Comité de gestion du centre communautaire de Val d * Espoir
Commission de la Bibliothèque publique de Lamèque
Committee for anglophone social Action (CASA)
Conseil pour les Anglophones Madelinot
Coopérative de solidarité en soutien à domicile d'Autray
Corporation de developpement communautaire des Bois-Francs
Corporation de développement communautaire Nicolet-Yamaska
Dépanneur Le Relais
Église de Dieu de Saint-François
Fabrique de Ia Paroisse Sainte-Perpétue
Fabrique de la paroisse de Saint-Mathias
FABRIQUE de la Paroisse Saint-Francois de Sales
Fondation du Dr Julien
Fondation La Collecte
Garage de la Martinique(Serge Chiasson)
GESTION J.D. DESROCHERS INC.
Gîte de Saint-Isidore
Groupe Ergo Ressources
Groupe Espoir Dolbeau-Mistassini
HOLY NAME HALL COMMITTEE
Kensington Presbyterian Church
La Boîte à Startup
La Fabrique de Saint-Louis-Du-Ha!-Ha!
La Fabrique de la paroisse de Saint-Pie
La Fabrique de la Paroisse St-Jean-Baptiste
La Farniente
La Maison des Jeunes de Repentigny
La Société de l'autisme S.A.R. Laurentides
La Société Musée Laurier inc.
L'Arc-en-Ciel, organisme communautaire en santé mentale de Portneuf
L'Arche Canada
L'Association des personnes handicapées de Bellechasse
L'association forestière de Lanaudière
Laura Lémerveil
Le Petit Pont St-Hyacinthe
Le trait d'union
Légion Royale Canadienne Filiale 203 Gaspesia
Les Ateliers Kami Inc.
Les Papillons de Nominingue
Livart
Logemen'occupe
Magasins Lecompte inc.
Mail Les promenades
Maison de la famille Vaudreuil Soulanges
MAISON DE LINA
Maison des jeunes Serge Forest arrondissement Bromptonville Rock Forest Saint-Élie Deauville
Manoir Alphonse Beaulieu
Mesifta
Missione Madonna Divino Amore
Mohawk Council of Akwesasne
Municipalité d'Albanel
Municipalité de Cap-Saint-Ignace
Municipalité de Dudswell
Municipalité de la paroisse de Saint-Augustin
Municipalité de Lac-du-Cerf
Municipalité de l'Isle-aux-Allumettes
Municipalité de Paroisse de Saint-Thuribe
Municipalité de Petit-Saguenay
Municipalité de Poularies
Municipalité de Saint-Agapit
Municipalité de Saint-Antonin
Municipalité de Saint-Arsène
Municipalité de Saint-Bonaventure
Municipalité de Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover
Municipalité de Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois
Municipalité de Saint-Édouard
Municipalité de Saint-Épiphane
Municipalité de Saint-Fortunat
Municipalité de Saint-François-du-lac
Municipalité de Saint-Fulgence
Municipalité de Saint-Isidore
Municipalité de Saint-Laurent-de-l'Île-d'Orléans
Municipalité de Saint-Mathieu .
Municipalité de Saint-Patrice-de-Beaurivage
Municipalité de Saint-Simon-de-Rimouski
Municipalité de Saint-Thomas-Didyme
Municipalité de Stoke
Municipalité de St-Rémi-de-Tingwick
Municipalité de Taschereau
Municipalité de Val-Alain
Municipalite de Val-Racine
Municipalité d'Inverness
MUNICIPALITÉ D'IRLANDE
Municipalité d'Issoudun
Municipalité du canton de Saint Godefroi
Municipalité du Lac-Simon
Municipalité La Peche
Municipalité régionale de comité (MRC) d'Arthabaska
Municipalité Sainte-Cécile-de-Lévrard
OFFICE MUNICIPAL D'HABITATION DE ROUYN-NORANDA
Orthèses Bionick
9333-8291 Québec Inc.
Rabbinical College of Quebec
RAFO
Regroupement des jeunes de Lotbinière
Regroupement des sans-emplois de Victoriaville
Roxboro Community Center
SACC
SEMO
Service d'entraide de Breakeyville
Son X Plus
SPCA Ouest
Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, Montreal
TransporAction Pontiac Inc.
Villa St-Honoré Inc.
Village de Grenville
Ville d'Asbestos
Ville de Beloeil
Ville de Joliette
VILLE DE LAC-MÉGANTIC
Ville de L'Assomption
Ville de Paspébiac
Ville de Pointe Claire
Ville de Pont-Rouge
Ville de Repentigny
Ville de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Ville de Thetford Mines
Ville de Victoriaville
WMT Commercial Inc.
Wyman Memorial and Côte St-Charles United Church
NEW BRUNSWICK
Alternative Residences Alternatives Inc.
Bibliothèque Carrefour Beausoleil
Caraquet
Cedar by the River Resort Inc.
Club de l'âge d'Or Les Forges de Ledges Coop Ltée
Coy Lake Camping & RV Park Ltd.
Fredericton Intercultural Centre Inc
Kingsley United Church
Le Centre Communautauire de Collette inc.
Lower Derby Baptist Church
Minto Community Youth Center Inc
Moving Forward Co-operative Ltd
Oromocto First Nation
RCCG Cornerstone Chapel, Moncton
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #11
Rural Community of Upper Miramichi
Salisbury Farmers Market
Science East
St. John's United Church
St. Mark's United Church
Sussex Golf & Curling Club
Thistle St Andrews Curling Club
United Catena Training Center Inc.
Village de Grande Anse
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Native Council of Prince Edward Island
Abegweit First Nation
Belfast Historical Society
Fortune Community Club
Provincial Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair Association Inc.
Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park
St. Pauls Anglican Church
The Reverend WJ Phillips Residence
Uigg/Grandview/Kinross Women's Institute
NOVA SCOTIA
Breton Ability Centre
Cape Sable Historical Society
CBDC Digby Clare (Community Business Development Corporation)
Church of St. James United Church
East River Valley Community Development Association
eyecandy SIGNS INC.
Glooscap Curling Club
Hub Club
L'Arche Antigonish
Municipality of the District of Chester
Municipality of the County of Colchester
Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council
Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command The Royal Canadian Legion
One North End Community Economic Development Society
Preston Area Board of Trade
Reserve Mines Volunteer Fire Department
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #92
South Shore Exhibition Commission
Springville Church Hall
Theatre Baddeck
Town of Annapolis Royal
Town of Bridgewater
Town of Wolfville
Village of Freeport
VILLAGE OF GREENWOOD
Weneli's Yard and Garden
Zion United Baptist Church
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
Commissionaires Newfoundland and Labrador
Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador
Friends of the Garden
George St United Church
Labrador Friendship Centre
Loon Bay United Church Camping Centre Inc.
Port De Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Inc.
Rocky Harbour Pioneers 50+ Club
Town of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove
West Haven Camp
YMCA of Northeast Avalon
YUKON TERRITORY
96.1 FM The Rush
Hougen's Limited
Waterstone Products / Signature Home
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES
City of Yellowknife
Hamlet of Enterprise.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Tara Beauport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, [email protected], 343-576-1628; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
Share this article