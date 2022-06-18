The Local Development Committee of L'Anse-à-Valleau receives over $170,000 in financial assistance from CED to enhance the activities offered at the Pointe-à-la-Renommée (Fame Point) Historic Site.

GASPÉ, QC, June 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a non-repayable contribution of $172,767 for the Local Development Committee of L'Anse-à-Valleau for the opening of new interactive exhibits at the Pointe-à-la-Renommée (Fame Point) Historic Site.

This CED support, granted under the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP), has enabled the Committee to digitize its exhibits in order to provide visitors with bilingual, contactless digital routes that are accessible in the spring and fall in addition to the summer season. This project will enable the organization to mitigate the effects of the labour shortage that has been an issue for several years now, while also offering regional tourism activities that maintain social distancing.

The Local Development Committee of L'Anse-à-Valleau is an NPO that was established in 1993. It has a mission to bring the Pointe-à-la-Renommée Historic Site to life in order to enhance the village's economic, tourism, social, and cultural development.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"I am delighted that CED is assisting an organization such as the Local Development Committee of L'Anse-à-Valleau, which is working to enhance our region's tourism offering. This is a great opportunity to support these kinds of projects, as Gaspé's recreational tourism sector is thriving. Digitally transforming the exhibits at the Pointe-à-la-Renommée (Fame Point) Historic Site will help preserve our history while also improving our tourism drawing power."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and passionate individuals working to strengthen the tourism sector. With the support announced today, the Local Development Committee of L'Anse–à–Valleau will be able to diversify the experience at the Pointe-à-la-Renommée (Fame Point) Historic Site and attract even more visitors. Our assistance is an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to receive CED's support for our project to digitally transform the exhibits at the Pointe-à-la-Renommée site. The new experience on offer showcases the rich history of the site, while also allowing the powerful connection to the surrounding sea shine through. By respecting the past and adapting our offering to today's demand, we have succeeded in a major challenge: To keep the memory of this exceptional site alive."

Sandra Perreault, Vice-President, Local Development Committee of L'Anse-à-Valleau

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]