CED provides funding for 51 projects helping to accelerate the construction of affordable housing and to develop innovative, sustainable construction manufacturing solutions.

TERREBONNE, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Rapid, sustainable homebuilding is a priority for the Government of Canada. To increase the affordable housing supply, it has become imperative to stimulate the residential construction industry and to strengthen its capacity to innovate.

It is in this context that the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Caroline Desrochers, and Member of Parliament for Terrebonne Tatiana Auguste, today announced $26,400,537 in funding for the homebuilding supply chain in Quebec. Minister Joly proceeded with this announcement in Terrebonne, highlighting CED investments in two local businesses, Le Groupe LGR and Rinox.

First, Minister Joly is announcing a total of $9.85M in CED financial support for 10 projects under the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII). The recipients are the Cégep de l'Abitibi‑Témiscamingue, Global LVL, Les Habitations Mont Carleton, R.C.M. Modular, Le groupe LGR, TBC Fabrication, Les Industries Bonneville, Les Modules Écologiques Move Home and Sokio Industry. In addition to these investments, $600,000 in funding was announced earlier this year for Fab Structures, corresponding to the total budget of $10.45M attributed to CED for this initiative.

Second, Minister Joly is announcing a total of $15,950,537 in CED funding for 40 projects under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program and the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The aim of the projects supported through the REGI program is to commercialize innovative manufacturing products and the aim of those supported through the QEDP is to grow local and regional manufacturing businesses in the homebuilding sector.

The list of recipients and background information on each of the 40 projects, as well as on the 11 projects supported through the RHII, are available in the related backgrounder.

To respond to the housing shortage across the country, the Government of Canada is adopting a bold new approach by making unprecedented investments to increase the housing supply in Canada. By supporting manufacturing businesses in the construction sector, it is meeting the current and future needs of the population, while also stimulating economic growth in Quebec's regions by promoting the adoption of new construction technologies and methods and by strengthening local supply chains.

Quotes

"Our government is taking the necessary steps to face the housing crisis. By investing in innovative businesses in the homebuilding sector, we are creating the winning conditions to build more housing more quickly. We are determined to innovate and to encourage these projects, which represent another way to give communities the means to respond to their residents' needs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Faced with the housing crisis, solutions are not limited to plans on paper: They require solid partners, innovative ideas and tangible investments. That is why we are proud to support promising projects! By emphasizing homebuilding innovation and by investing in housing, we are not just building homes--we are creating a sustainable, inclusive, prosperous future for all our regions."

Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"To respond to the housing crisis, we need more than just plans: We need solid partners, bold ideas and concrete investments. That is exactly what we are supporting today with the announcement of our funding for these 51 projects! By leveraging homebuilding innovation, like at Rinox and Le Groupe LGR, we are building more than just housing: We are building a sustainable, inclusive, prosperous future for all our regions."

Tatiana Auguste, Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

Quick facts

Launched in November 2024, the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) is a component of Canada's Housing Plan, providing direct support to advance innovation among innovative organizations in the homebuilding sector.

The QEDP aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The REGI program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

