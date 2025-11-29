FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - As the world transitions to cleaner transportation, the Government of Canada is investing to make sure we have the charging infrastructure Canadians need to feel confident driving an electric vehicle (EV).

Today, David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature), on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced over $10 million in federal funding to help pave the way for EV adoption. This funding includes:

over $9 million through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) for projects with Green Economy Canada and the New Brunswick Power Corporation to install over 1,200 EV chargers in locations across Canada; and

$1.4 million through the Energy Innovation Program to support the University of New Brunswick's work to develop new magnetic materials to reduce the cost and improve the performance of EV motors.

These new EV chargers will be located at workplaces, public places, on-street parking and multi-unit residential buildings, primarily in New Brunswick, Alberta and Ontario.

Quotes

"We are driving the installation of electric vehicles chargers where Canadians live, work and travel and supporting Canadian innovation and research. It's time to build more resilient supply chains and a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With today's announcement, we are helping enable the transition to zero-emission vehicles with the installation of additional EV chargers across Canada, many of which will be located in New Brunswick. Canadians can choose electric vehicles with confidence, knowing they can get where they need to go. We are also proud to support innovative research from Atlantic Canadians that makes EVs more affordable and efficient."

David Myles

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Nature)

"Green Economy Canada received overwhelming demand for the funding we were allocated for delivery through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. Canadian businesses are clearly looking to be a part of the transition to electric vehicles, and we expect to see continued growth in adoption rates in tandem with decarbonization of our electrical grids."

Luke Robertson

Senior Business Sustainability Manager, Atlantic, Green Economy Canada

"This funding is about more than just money -- it is about helping New Brunswickers in their decision to reduce emissions by eliminating range anxiety, ensuring they can reliably get to where they are going and making their EV experience more convenient. By significantly expanding our charging network, we are putting the customer experience at the centre of our clean energy transition, modernizing the utility and making it easier than ever for New Brunswickers to drive worry-free."

Lori Clark

President and CEO, New Brunswick Power Corporation

"I am proud to see University of New Brunswick researchers leading work on EV technology and contributing their expertise to this complex, challenging topic. This support from the Government of Canada enables Dr. Clodualdo Aranas and his team to work on paving the way for a more sustainable, made-in-Canada transportation future."

Dr. Paul J. Mazerolle

President and Vice Chancellor, University of New Brunswick

Quick Facts

ZEVIP provides funding toward the deployment of EV chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations where Canadians live, work, travel and play.

Transportation accounts for about 22 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has allocated more than $1.2 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Since 2019, the Government of Canada has invested $23.5 million to support 110 awareness and education projects related to zero-emission vehicles, resulting in over 10,000 test drives to date and over 100,000 event participants.

The Energy Innovation Program's On-road Transportation Decarbonization call for proposals supports research, development and demonstration projects that address technical and market barriers for low-emission, on-road medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, increase the uptake of zero-emissions on-road vehicles and improve the transportation system's overall efficiency.

