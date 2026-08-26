Government of Canada Invests over $23.5 Million to Strengthen B.C. Airports and Keep Communities Connected

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadians, businesses, and visitors rely on safe and well-maintained airports to stay connected and keep people and goods moving. Local and regional airports are vital links for rural and remote communities, supporting access to health care, emergency response services, business opportunities, and essential travel.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $23.5 million through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program to support critical infrastructure improvements at six airports across British Columbia.

The funding will support projects that enhance airport safety and reliability, helping ensure these airports can continue providing safe and efficient air transportation services for passengers, air operators, and the communities they serve.

The airports receiving funding are:

Prince Rupert Airport

$3,756,600 to rehabilitate airfield lighting.

Northern Rockies Regional (Fort Nelson) Airport

$552,600 to replace runway approach lighting.

Masset Airport

$10,852,330 to improve airfield pavement and drainage.

Smithers Airport

$3,624,612 to rehabilitate airfield electrical equipment.

Bella Coola Airport

$3,396,100 to rehabilitate the runway, taxiway, and apron.

Kamloops Airport

$1,349,057 upgrade and replace electrical infrastructure.

Together, these projects will replace and improve aging airport infrastructure across British Columbia, from runways and drainage systems to lighting and electrical equipment. These investments will help reduce maintenance costs, improve operational reliability, and ensure airports can continue to meet the demands of communities, passengers, businesses, and air operators for years to come.

By investing in local and regional airports, the Government of Canada is helping maintain safe and reliable air connections while supporting stronger, more connected communities across British Columbia.

Quotes

"Local and regional airports are lifelines for many communities across British Columbia. These investments will help maintain safe and efficient airport operations, improve the movement of people and goods, and strengthen the transportation links that connect British Columbians to jobs, services, and the rest of the country. By investing in our airports, we are building a stronger and more resilient Canada."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"This investment from Transport Canada is critical to the continued operation and future growth of our airport. Without this funding, we would be unable to make the necessary improvements needed to support our community's economic development and its role within the national economy."

Antonio Vera

President of the Prince Rupert Airport Authority Board of Directors

"We are honoured to work alongside Prince Rupert Airport Authority, the City, and Transport Canada on this important project. Through thoughtful planning and design, our team is helping deliver modern airfield infrastructure that strengthens airport operations, improves safety, and supports the long-term connectivity of Northern British Columbia."

Peter Hatcher

Executive Vice President, Western Canada and Territories, WSP in Canada

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety.

Eligible projects include the purchase/replacement of heavy airside mobile equipment (snow blowers, snowplows, runway sweepers, loaders and material spreaders) and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles; associated equipment and shelters; the rehabilitation of runway, taxiway and apron pavements; airfield lighting and electrical systems; and the installation of wildlife fencing.

Since its launch in 1995, the Airports Capital Assistance Program has committed over $1.3 billion for 1,288 projects at 201 local and regional airports across the country.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]