Government of Canada announces modernization of the Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport to begin this fall

INUVIK, NT, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Strong and reliable transportation infrastructure is essential to keeping Northern, Arctic, and Indigenous communities connected. That's why the first investment through the Arctic Infrastructure Fund (AIF) will be for the Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport, which serves as a lifeline for the local economy, ensures access to essential goods and services, and strengthens Canada's presence in the North.

Today, the Honourable Minister Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, joined by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced further investments for the modernization of the Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport.

To this end, the Government of Canada will provide up to $49.5 million through the AIF to upgrade the existing runway and access road at the Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport, in partnership with the Government of the Northwest Territories. The pressures facing families in the North are urgent. This is why the Government of Canada is working quickly with partners to ensure critical infrastructure projects move ahead rapidly to benefit communities, lower costs for families, and build up Canada's economy.

This funding builds on the $230 million investment from the Department of National Defence to extend and modernize the airport's runway, reaffirmed by Prime Minister Carney earlier this year. Together, these investments will strengthen a critical piece of dual-use infrastructure, lower transportation costs for Northern communities, create opportunities for Indigenous and Northern businesses, help build Canada's workforce, and enhance Canada's operational readiness in the Arctic.

These upgrades will improve safety, reliability, and operational capacity by creating a consistent paved runway surface and replacing the airport access road with asphalt to support heavier traffic and growing cargo volumes. Together, these upgrades will transform Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport into an even stronger logistics and transportation hub, driving economic growth and prosperity, enhancing long-term competitiveness, improving supply chain reliability, and ensure communities across the North remain connected year-round.

Inuvik (Mike Zubko) Airport is a key regional hub in Canada's Western Arctic, supporting passenger travel, cargo movement, emergency response, and community resupply for communities across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and beyond. It also serves as a designated Forward Operating Location for the Royal Canadian Air Force and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

By investing in modern, resilient infrastructure, including the recently announced funding to improve aviation infrastructure in the Sahtu Region, the Government of Canada is helping to ensure northern airports continue to meet the needs of Northern communities while advancing Canada's broader trade, defence and security objectives in the Arctic. That is how we build stronger communities and a stronger, more secure Canada.

Quotes

"Inuvik Airport plays a vital role in supporting communities across the Western Arctic and contributes to Canada's broader transportation and northern priorities. This investment will strengthen the airport's capacity to serve the region, support operational readiness, and advance Canada's defence, security and sovereignty objectives in the North."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Northern airports are critical gateways that connect communities, support economic development, and strengthen Canada's presence in the Arctic. As activity across the North continues to grow, investments like this one are essential to ensure the infrastructure is in place to meet increasing demand safely and efficiently."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Northern communities rely on modern, reliable infrastructure to support their safety, connectivity, and long-term resilience. Inuvik Airport is a critical hub that supports emergency response, wildfire operations, medical evacuations, and the delivery of essential supplies. This investment will strengthen Canada's ability to respond when it matters most, while enhancing the resilience, security, and long-term prosperity of communities across the North."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Reliable airport infrastructure is essential to keeping northern communities connected and supporting economic growth across the Northwest Territories. This investment in the Inuvik Airport runway and access road will enhance safety, strengthen supply chains, and improve the movement of people and goods, while reinforcing Inuvik's role as a key transportation and logistics hub in the North."

Vince McKay

Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Introduced in Budget 2025, the $1 billion Arctic Infrastructure Fund will strengthen reliable year-round transportation connectivity for Northern and Arctic communities in Canada.

The Arctic Infrastructure Fund supports dual-use transportation infrastructure that serves civilian, community, and defense needs in Arctic and Northern regions in Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to engaging Indigenous groups and upholding its duty to consult and, where appropriate, accommodate, consistent with section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 .

. To date, seven sites have been selected for the Northern Operational Support Hubs (NOSH) Program. The first three sites – Iqaluit in Nunavut and Inuvik and Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories – were announced in March 2025. These sites were identified as having high potential for enhanced operational effectiveness in the North, including domestic emergencies and search and rescue operations, and are co-located with NORAD Forward Operating Locations (FOLs). These are locations that already support the employment and sustainment of military forces.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]