Canada announces the funding of new homes for women and children in Strathmore

STRATHMORE, AB, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country. We are focused on building great neighbourhoods that Canadians want to, and can afford to live in.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Alberta and True North Society announced $32 million in combined funding to help build 36 secure units in Strathmore. The project will include both shelter beds and affordable housing. This includes $25.3 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund.

While responding to and preventing domestic violence is central to the project, its purpose is broader. This building will address several interconnected needs and serve the wider community. Its continuum-of-care model will support people through prevention, emergency shelter, second-stage support and affordable housing.

The mixed-use building will include commercial space on the main level, contributing to the organization's long-term sustainability. It will also offer thoughtfully designed spaces for healing, stability and connection, including counselling rooms, a spiritual room, a sensory room, a communal kitchen, accessible suites and flexible multipurpose office space.

Built with community at the forefront, this investment will serve Strathmore and surrounding communities for decades to come.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"This project will provide more than just housing, it will offer hope, healing, and the opportunity to rebuild lives free from fear. We are proud to partner with other levels of government and community organizations to create spaces where survivors can find security, dignity, and a pathway toward a brighter future. Every woman and child deserves to feel safe, and these projects help make that vision a reality." – Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada,

"A safe, stable and affordable home gives people a foundation to move forward. Through our partnership with True North Society and the federal government, this project will create more housing options in Strathmore and help families and individuals build a future with greater stability, dignity and connection." – The Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Housing

"This project belongs to our community. Thank you to every partner, volunteer, donor, government, resident, staff and survivor who has helped us reach this milestone. Stable housing and integrated support services help reduce the risk of unsafe housing or houselessness and create pathways to long-term independence and healing. Lasting solutions are built through collaboration and a shared commitment to addressing complex challenges." – Courtney Helfrich, Executive Director, True North Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of March 2026, the Government of Canada has committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. Funding provided is as follows: $25.3 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $1.1 million from the Calgary Foundation $3.5 million from the Province of Alberta as well as ongoing operational funding $850,000 from True North Society as well as $1.25 million in land equity



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]