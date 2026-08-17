Government of Canada invests $32 million in Eastern Canada ferry infrastructure to support connectivity

SOURIS, PE, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- A competitive Canada depends on safe and reliable transportation links that keep people and goods moving across the country and to global markets. In Eastern Canada, ferry services are essential lifelines that connect communities, strengthen local economies, and grow interprovincial trade.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that Transport Canada has awarded a $32-million contract to Dexter Construction, a Canadian company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia, to replace the movable transfer bridge at the Souris ferry terminal on Prince Edward Island. The transfer bridge connects the ferry to the terminal, allowing passengers and vehicles to board and disembark safely. The project will help modernize critical infrastructure while creating local employment opportunities during design and construction.

The Souris ferry terminal is the Prince Edward Island connection for the year-round ferry service to Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec. It is the main transportation mode to the remote Magdalen Islands, ferrying everything from basic goods and medicines to around 135,000 passengers and nearly 59,000 vehicles per year.

Through the Ferry Services Contribution Program, the Government of Canada is continuing to invest in essential infrastructure and services that strengthen regional mobility, support supply chains, and allow communities to remain connected. Investments like this one help ensure Canadians continue to benefit from strong transportation links that support economic growth across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec.

Quotes

"This ferry terminal is a crucial link for people and businesses in the region, connecting them to their communities, jobs, and markets. By replacing the transfer bridge, we're investing in the infrastructure needed to keep this service safe and reliable for years to come. Investments like this support economic growth in Eastern Canada, while building a stronger, more connected economy."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The two unloading ramps in Souris are an important asset for the reliability of the essential ferry service."

Emmanuel Aucoin

General Manager, CTMA

Quick facts

Design work on the new movable transfer bridge will begin immediately, with construction expected to start later this year. The new transfer bridge is expected to be completed by summer 2028.

A fixed transfer bridge has been built to maintain ferry operations throughout the project and help ensure service continuity during construction.

A request for proposals for the new movable transfer bridge was released in April 2026. After a competitive process and thorough evaluation, the proponent was awarded the contract in July 2026.

Through the Ferry Services Contribution Program, Transport Canada supports three interprovincial ferry services that are essential to regional mobility and the regional economy across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec.

The three federally supported Eastern Canada ferry services contribute approximately $265 million to the Canadian economy every year.

Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Eastern Canada Ferry Services carried an annual average of approximately 574,000 passengers, 216,000 passenger vehicles, and 19,500 commercial vehicles.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]