Secretary of State McLean announces funding for 12 projects in Vancouver Granville through the New Horizons for Seniors Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the cost of living continues to rise, the Government of Canada is acting to make life more affordable for seniors, and to help them stay active and connected to their communities. Alongside direct support to ease everyday costs, the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funds projects that keep thousands of seniors engaged and giving back to their communities.

Today, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), was joined by Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, to announce an investment of $265,991 for 12 community-based projects in Vancouver Granville.

These projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected as they participate in and help lead a range of activities, including peer mentoring, literacy and financial education sessions, health and wellness workshops, virtual support groups, meal preparation and delivery programs, gardening initiatives, and community outreach events.

The funding announced today was awarded through the 2025–26 call for proposals for community-based projects under the NHSP.

The NHSP funds a variety of projects that support seniors as they build stronger, more connected communities for all Canadians.

Through initiatives like the NHSP and the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, Canada is supporting low- and modest-income households, including those of seniors, as the cost of living continues to rise. Together, these measures are designed to help seniors better meet their everyday needs.

Quotes

"Seniors are an important part of our social fabric, and we are committed to helping them live a secure and dignified retirement. The New Horizons for Seniors Program is helping seniors build stronger, more connected communities for all. Working in partnership with organizations like the South Granville Seniors Friendship Centre Society, we are ensuring that older persons can continue to share their knowledge and experience with the greater Vancouver community for generations to come."

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

"Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Government of Canada is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors in Vancouver to participate in meaningful activities where they can share knowledge, skills and experience to the benefit of others."

– Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

Quick facts

Seniors are expected to represent almost 25% of the population by 2059 and could reach 11 million people within 15 years.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program's community-based stream invests in projects that help to improve seniors' quality of life. In the 2025–26 call for proposals, organizations were eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding for projects of up to 52 weeks.

Program funding supports projects that address one or more of the program's five objectives: promoting volunteerism among seniors and other generations; engaging seniors through the mentoring of others; expanding awareness of elder abuse, including financial abuse; supporting social participation and the inclusion of seniors; and providing capital assistance for new and existing community projects and programs for seniors.

Project proposals must involve seniors in vital roles to lead, plan or deliver the project.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has funded over 45,000 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada's total investment now surpassing $1 billion in funding.

Based on the last two years of available data, more than 900,000 seniors participate in NHSP community-based projects each year.

Related products

Backgrounder: Secretary of State McLean announces funding for 12 projects in Vancouver Granville through the New Horizons for Seniors Program

Backgrounder: New Horizons for Seniors Program

Associated links

New Horizons for Seniors Program--Community-based project funding

Programs and services for seniors

New Horizons for Seniors Program: Engaging seniors, strengthening communities

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Greg Frame, Senior Communications Policy Advisor and a/Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Seniors), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]