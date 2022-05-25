Government of Canada invests over $1.8 million for crime prevention project in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Young people spend a lot of time online, and we need to ensure they can have safe experiences free from cyberbullying in that space. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in crime prevention projects aimed at reducing cyberbullying and cyberviolence through the National Crime Prevention Strategy.

To help more young people from diverse gender, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds develop healthy cyber practices, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, today announced the investment of over $1.8 million over six years from the Crime Prevention Action Fund for a crime prevention project serving Halifax and other Nova Scotia communities.

Open New Tab, the project led by YWCA of Halifax, is delivering an anti-cyberbullying program to 1,500 young people aged 9 to 17 in schools and community spaces in urban and rural locations. Open New Tab helps kids identify and protect themselves from cyberbullying and teaches them how to recover from it. One of the several components of the project shows kids how they can help each other when they witness cyberbullying.

"This project will focus on changing participants' knowledge about cyberbullying, attitudes and intervening behaviours, both online and in the real world. And at the same time, it will help develop knowledge about healthy relationships, life management ability and decision-making skills. This is the kind of project that will have a lasting effect on the young lives that it touches."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Like the adults around them, young people are online a lot. Open New Tab uses best practices and peer leadership to support young people to navigate online free from violence and hate."

- Miia Sukonautio, Executive Director, YWCA Halifax

Research shows both victims and perpetrators of cyberbullying are more likely to commit offences later in life, and young cyberbullies are more likely to become violent adults.

This collaboration and the unique nature and depth of the engagement will lead to a long term sustainable relationship supporting successful outcomes.

The National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS)'s Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF) supports initiatives that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime and respond to priority crime issues.

The last CPAF Call for Applications closed in October 2021 . The call received 266 applications.

. The call received 266 applications. In fiscal year 2022-23, approximately $12 million in funding will become available through the CPAF.

in funding will become available through the CPAF. The NCPS supports the implementation and evaluation of local, targeted crime prevention initiatives with the objective of developing and sharing knowledge of what works to prevent and reduce crime among priority populations.

