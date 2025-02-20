PacifiCan funding will boost Vancouver Island's sustainable food economy, fuelling prosperity for coastal regions and Indigenous communities

VANCOUVER ISLAND, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - With its strategic location along the Pacific Ocean, rich marine biodiversity, and advanced research institutions, British Columbia is uniquely positioned to drive innovation in sectors such as aquaculture and marine technology.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $1.1 million in PacifiCan funding for two projects on Vancouver Island that will support sustainable aquaculture practices and boost the competitiveness of B.C.'s seaweed and shellfish producers.

PacifiCan is providing $881,600 to North Island College to establish a Seaweed Innovation Hub (SIH), to advance B.C.'s sustainable seaweed industry. Funding will help SIH create a seaweed seed bank, secure a mobile processing unit, test new seaweed dehydration and food processing technologies, and help small-scale producers improve operations and adopt innovations. With Vancouver Island's rich seaweed biodiversity, skilled workforce, and local Indigenous communities engaged in seaweed business development, the sector is well-positioned for growth.

PacifiCan is also providing $250,000 to the B.C. Shellfish Growers' Association, a non-profit representing shellfish industry stakeholders. This funding will support the Industry Modernization of Practices, Accountability, and Communications Program (IMPACT), which helps small-scale shellfish producers modernize operations with advanced technologies, boost productivity, promote environmental stewardship, and expand further into global markets.

The investments announced today will help advance B.C.'s shellfish and seaweed industries by increasing product value, expanding export opportunities, and creating jobs in British Columbia, including for underrepresented groups like women and Indigenous peoples.

"The blue economy represents an opportunity for sustainable economic growth in British Columbia. By supporting innovation in B.C.'s seaweed and shellfish industries, we are helping local businesses improve productivity, expand into new markets, and create quality jobs. These investments will also promote environmental stewardship, ensuring our ocean resources are managed sustainably, while driving economic benefits for coastal regions and Indigenous communities."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Seaweed presents unique opportunities for both social and economic innovation. This project will help accelerate the Canadian seaweed sector by addressing community and industry needs, driving innovation and advancing NIC's leadership in the blue economy with the potential for global impact."

-Lisa Domae, President and CEO, North Island College

"While B.C.'s shellfish industry has roots in extensive, low-input farming techniques, innovation and technology — driven in part by larger companies — have been key to establishing B.C. as a global leader in aquaculture. With this project, the BCSGA's goal is to help small-scale producers modernize their practices, enhancing productivity and sustainability. By supporting the growth of a clean, responsible industry, we are fostering environmental stewardship and strengthening coastal economies."

-Nico Prins, Executive Director, B.C. Shellfish Growers' Association

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Canada's ocean-based economy contributes approximately $31.7 billion annually to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports 300,000 jobs across a broad range of sectors.

ocean-based economy contributes approximately annually to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports 300,000 jobs across a broad range of sectors. The annual global harvest of seaweed has more than doubled in the last 25 years, now valued at over USD $5 billion .

. Over 20 different species of shellfish, such as mussels, oysters, clams and scallops, are cultured along Canada's coasts. In B.C., approximately 40% of the shellfish farmed are sold within the province, while 28% are sold within the rest of Canada .

