TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases, affecting approximately 3.6 million Canadians, with more than 200,000 new cases diagnosed every year. Diabetes has significant impacts on the lives of the people that it directly affects, as well as their families and broader communities.

Today, during a panel on diabetes at the World Non-Communicable Diseases Congress, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced $998,450 in funding over three years to Diabetes Canada. This funding will allow Diabetes Canada to work with key partners to develop an inventory of successful diabetes programs, interventions, and projects to support the subsequent dissemination, adoption, and customization of these initiatives across the country.

The funding announced today is aligned with the Framework for Diabetes in Canada , which provides a common policy direction to focus efforts to address diabetes and to ensure better health outcomes for people in Canada. Diabetes Canada will advance the Framework for Diabetes in Canada by convening individuals living with diabetes, key leaders in public health, diabetes care and education, as well as cultural leaders and organizations, to share innovative and best practices to identify, prevent, and manage diabetes.

To effectively address diabetes, we need a sustained, multisectoral response involving many actors, including the public, private, health and non-governmental sectors. All sectors and levels are invited to use the Framework to guide action to address diabetes and advance opportunities in ways that meet their respective mandates and objectives, and that are adapted to their respective community contexts.

Quotes

"The affects of diabetes continue to rise in Canada and impact the lives of millions of Canadians. Together with Diabetes Canada, we will strengthen our efforts to better recognize, collaborate with, and support those living with diabetes in Canada. The project will help improve our understanding of successful programs as we work towards improving the health, well-being, and quality of life of Canadians affected by diabetes."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"We are honoured the Public Health Agency of Canada has asked us to lead this three-year process that will focus on emerging practices as part of the implementation of the Diabetes Framework. We look forward to working with leaders, experts and people affected by diabetes, to share the latest innovation and best practices in developing the programs, resources and supports that will help to improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes."

Laura Syron

President and CEO, Diabetes Canada

Quick Facts

Research shows that 44% of adults in Canada live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes.

live with at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, hypertension, cancer, or diabetes. There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. It is estimated that approximately 90% of cases are type 2 which is preventable, 9% are type 1 while gestational diabetes account for approximately 1% of all cases.

The Public Health Agency of Canada's Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund supports projects that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by addressing common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity.

Healthy Canadians and Communities Fund supports projects that aim to lower Canadians' risk of chronic disease by addressing common modifiable risk factors, namely unhealthy eating, smoking, and physical inactivity. An Indigenous-led engagement process with Indigenous organizations is currently underway and will help identify priorities and ways forward to address diabetes in First Nation, Inuit and Métis populations.

