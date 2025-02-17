Government of Canada invests more than $20 million to support official language minority communities

The investment will support seven organizations that help official language minority communities.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Official language minority communities are a cornerstone of Canadian identity and culture.

Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, announced investments totalling more than $20 million to support official languages in Canada.

The Government of Canada is providing these funds to national organizations through the Official Languages Support Programs and the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028. The following organizations will benefit:

Fédération culturelle canadienne-française (FCCF)

The FCCF will receive more than $2.9 million over the next three years to promote the artistic and cultural expression of Francophone and Acadian communities.

Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française (FJCF)

The FJCF will receive more than $8.5 million over the next three years, which it will use for measures aimed at French-speaking youth across the country to increase their sense of belonging to the Canadian Francophonie. This investment will also enable the FJCF to run the Parlement jeunesse pancanadien, the Forum jeunesse pancanadien and the Jeux de la francophonie canadienne, as well as to deliver the Young Canada Works program.

Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada (FCFA)

The FCFA will receive more than $4.7 million over the next three years to develop various promotional and outreach activities focused on official-language minority communities.

Alliance des radios communautaires du Canada (ARCC)

The ARCC will receive nearly $1.6 million over three years to continue offering its members consulting, training, communication and liaison services, as well as technical services in all aspects of setting up and running a community radio station.

Alliance nationale de l'industrie musicale (ANIM)

ANIM will receive $569,850 for its 2025–28 programming. This funding will enable the company to contribute to the consolidation and growth of Canada's French-language music industry.

Association des théâtres francophones du Canada (ATFC)

The ATFC will receive $630,000 for its 2025–28 programming. This funding will support the development and promotion of theatre companies working in Canadian regions where Francophones are in a minority situation.

Alliance des femmes de la francophonie canadienne (AFFC)

The AFFC will receive nearly $1.3 million over three years to represent the rights of Francophone and Acadian women in Canada, mobilize and develop innovative capacity within the network, and promote the contributions of Francophone and Acadian women.

Quotes

"The organizations receiving this funding play a vital role in promoting the French perspective and strengthening a sense of belonging in their communities. This announcement marks a key step in supporting the social and cultural vitality of Francophone minority communities across the country."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The Official Languages Support Programs aim to enhance the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities, and to promote French and English in Canadian society.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration provides for a total investment of $4.1 billion to protect and promote the country's official languages. This is the government's largest ever investment in official languages.

In June 2023, Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received royal assent. This act contributes to modernizing and strengthening Canada's linguistic framework. It provides considerable benefits for Canadians in every province and territory, while taking into account their distinct linguistic realities.

Associated Links

Official Languages Support Programs

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages

