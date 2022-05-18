Government of Canada invests more than $1.7 million to expand seafood exports to international markets

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's high-quality, sustainable fish and seafood products are known worldwide. Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced more than $1.7 million in funding for six projects to help expand seafood exports to international markets.

Producers rely on exporting to remain sustainable and well positioned for the future. The fish and seafood sector is integral to the economic and social fabric of hundreds of coastal communities, generating $8.7 billion worth of quality seafood exports annually. By investing in tools that help grow trade and expand markets, Canadian seafood will reach consumers across the world, while also providing valuable economic benefits domestically.

Funding for the six recipients under the AgriMarketing Program will help organizations as they market and promote Canadian fish and seafood products to increase growth in the sector. Recipient organizations include:

Atlantic Groundfish Council will receive up to $85,506

Canadian Association of Prawn Producers will receive up to $1,000,000

Canadian Highly Migratory Species Foundation will receive up to $54,401

Canadian Pacific Kazunoko Association will receive up to $451,061

Pacific Sea Cucumber Harvesters Association will receive up to $81,444

Pacific Urchin Harvesters Association will receive up to $105,431

The global demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood is growing at an incredible rate. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting further promotion of Canada's fish and seafood sector to meet the growing demand for our world-class products.

Quotes

"Canadian seafood is sought-after around the world due to its high quality. As a driving economic force for many coastal and rural communities, the sector plays a key role in helping to build resilient food systems. With strategic investments for organizations to promote our seafood products internationally, our Government is contributing to growing our economy while putting nutritious food on tables."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Families rely on sustainable Canadian seafood as a source of healthy protein. I am focused on growing Canada's fish and seafood sector for the next generation. The AgriMarketing Program will provide the Canadian seafood industry with the tools it needs to promote Canada's high-quality products to reach new global markets and support a stable food supply for the world."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments to strengthen and grow agriculture and agri-food sector. The AgriMarketing Program, a federally-funded program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation as a producer of high-quality and safe food.

reputation as a producer of high-quality and safe food. Canada exported fish and seafood products to 119 countries in 2021.

exported fish and seafood products to 119 countries in 2021. The United States remains Canada's largest export market, accounting for more than two-thirds of our exports valued at $6.2 billion .

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.7 million for six projects to help expand seafood exports to international markets. The investment will be used to help organizations as they market and promote Canadian fish and seafood products to increase growth in the sector.

The AgriMarketing Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation as a producer of high-quality and safe food.

Recipient Name Location Project Description Federal Support Approved (up to) Atlantic Groundfish Council Manotick, Ontario The purpose is to attract and heighten the interest of businesses to Canadian Redfish. Funding will be provided to exhibit at select trade shows on three continents in order to heighten interest of supply chain businesses in Canadian Redfish. It's expected the project will help expand the distribution required to service growth in consumer demand. $85,506 Canadian Association of Prawn Producers Manotick, Ontario The purpose of the project is to undertake market research, market development, and the production of promotional material, with the goal of recovering the unit price and volume of sales lost as a result of increases in imported, farmed, warm-water shrimp and coldwater shrimp, and the COVID-19 pandemic. $1,000,000 Canadian Highly Migratory Species Foundation Victoria, British Columbia The project aims to continue its work in reaching diverse markets and increasing product and environmental awareness of Canadian albacore tuna. This coupled with profiling Canadian seafood internationally through market diversification, increased product exports, and environmental awareness, will better support the industry in its international trade efforts. $54,401 Canadian Pacific Kazunoko Association Vancouver, British Columbia The project aims to maintain the premium price of kazunoko (herring roe) in the existing Japanese market, diversify into the newer Chinese market and help to create a year-round industry, while supporting British Columbia's coastal communities. $451,061 Pacific Sea Cucumber Harvesters Association Union Bay, British Columbia The purpose of project is to highlight the industry's reputation as a sustainably sourced product in Canada, United States, China, Hong Kong, and the European Union. Sustainable sourcing is the integration of social, ethical and environmental performance factors into the process of selecting suppliers, helping the sector remain well-positioned for the future. The project will also develop opportunities in new markets in Singapore and South Korea. $81,444 Pacific Urchin Harvesters Association Richmond, British Columbia The project aims to increase sales and build on the industry's reputation for sourcing sustainable, premium quality Canadian seafood products in existing and new, diversified markets. $105,431

