OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is proud of its bilingual status and continues to invest to support education in both official languages. By working in collaboration with provinces and territories, the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Canadians in minority language communities across the country can study, develop and live in their official language of their choice.

Today, the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety, announced the ratification of the new Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction for the period from 2024 to 2028.

As part of this collaboration agreement, the federal government is investing more than $1.4 billion to support minority-language education and second-language instruction. The Protocol also includes funds dedicated to the recruitment and retention of teachers and to post-secondary education in the minority language.

Put together, this agreement will strengthen official-language minority communities and make second-language instruction more accessible across the country.

The Protocol breakdown is as follows:

Minority-language education $707,204,968 Second-language instruction $578,368,460 Post-secondary education in the minority language $104,000,000 Recruitment and retention of teachers (in French-language minority schools and

French immersion and second-language programs) $50,970,000

This investment responds to the needs and priorities expressed by stakeholders in the field of minority-language education. It also fulfills the commitments set out in An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, including the commitment to advance opportunities for members of English- and French-speaking minority communities to pursue quality learning in their own language throughout their lives.

The Protocol establishes the principles of collaboration between the Government of Canada and provincial and territorial governments and provides a framework for bilateral agreements. Canadian Heritage has begun the process of negotiating bilateral agreements with the provincial and territorial governments.

Quotes

"Students across Canada deserve and expect easy access to quality education in their official language of choice. Today's Protocol with the provinces and territories makes that possible. By investing in minority-language education and second-language instructions we're giving Canadians the choice to study in English and French – and promoting bilingualism."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

Enrolment in French-language minority schools increased 21.5 percent from 2005–2006 to 2020–2021, reaching 173,703 students (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The demand for French immersion programs is on the rise. Primary and secondary enrolment in these programs has risen to 482,769 in 2020–2021, representing a 63.5-percent increase compared to the 295,197 students enrolled in 2005–2006 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

While it shares the main objectives of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction, the Government of Quebec does not subscribe to this Protocol and intends to fully exercise its exclusive responsibility in this area on its territory. The conclusion of a bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec that respects Quebec's exclusive jurisdiction in education will enable the Government of Quebec to obtain its share of federal funding.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important economic, social and cultural value of our official languages. It also takes into account the current and future situation of official-language minority communities in Canada—both French-speaking communities outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

Associated Links

Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories - 2024-2025 to 2027-2028

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

