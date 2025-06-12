The Government of Canada creative industries trade mission to South Korea and Japan boosts Canada's creative economy

GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Indo-Pacific region is home to some of our most important creative export markets and represents great growth potential for Canada. We are seizing opportunities to thrive in these booming markets.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, celebrates a successful Canadian creative industry trade mission to East Asia. From June 1 to June 12, the Government of Canada led a multi-sector delegation of more than 40 Canadian companies and organizations with high export potential to South Korea and Japan to expand their networks and develop new creative partnerships in these markets.

As Canada works to build a stronger, more resilient economy, the Government of Canada and its partners supported a selected group of Canadian experts and creative industry leaders from the audiovisual, book publishing, interactive and digital media, music, and performing arts sectors in building valuable connections and securing business deals with key industry players from Japan and South Korea.

The program also included strategic site visits and expert market information sessions, and showcased Canada's creative business potential at Expo 2025 Osaka. The Year of Cultural Exchanges between Canada and the Republic of Korea also provided a unique springboard for creative industries in both countries to deepen their cultural ties and increase trade, with the concert by Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra in Seoul on May 31 being a signature event to mark the closing of this special year.

Canada is committed to further deepening its ties and fostering global collaboration and innovation in the creative sector. The Government will continue to work closely with Canada's creative industry professionals to drive the expansion of their presence in international markets, strengthen their global competitiveness and showcase Canada as a partner of choice.

"Our government is focused on growing a stronger economy and diversifying our markets to create economic benefits and opportunities for Canadians businesses and creators. Now is the ideal time for our creative industry businesses to strengthen economic ties, attract investment and seize new trade opportunities with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region. I am pleased that the Canada's Creative Industries Trade Mission to East Asia has helped build new bridges between Korean, Japanese and Canadian cultural entrepreneurs."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"This creative industries trade mission has been a testament to the creativity, resilience and global ambition of Canada's cultural sector. From immersive media to music, publishing and beyond, Canadian creators and companies are forging meaningful connections in Korea—one of our most dynamic and influential partners in Asia. With 320 business-to-business meetings and multiple new partnerships formed, we are seeing real momentum that speaks to the strength of our industries and the depth of our bilateral ties. These outcomes, including the signing of seven memorandums of understanding, are not only encouraging milestones but also a reflection of the trust and shared values between our two countries."

— H.E. Tamara Mawhinney, Ambassador of Canada to the Republic of Korea

"We are proud to have partnered with Canadian Heritage in delivering the Japan portion of this dynamic trade mission, focussing on the audiovisual and interactive digital media sectors. This initiative has not only showcased the innovation and diversity of Canadian creators, but also deepened the cultural and commercial ties between our two countries. We are confident that the connections forged during this mission will lead to lasting collaborations and new opportunities for Canadian companies to thrive in Japan and throughout the Indo-Pacific. We were especially pleased to see delegates participate in business programming at the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka—an event that brings the world together and inspires global connection through creativity and innovation."

—H. E. Ian G. McKay, Ambassador of Canada to Japan and Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific

During the mission, delegates engaged in over 400 business-to-business meetings and entered into 10 formal agreements. The delegation also took part in 25 strategic site visits, six expert market information sessions, and several high-impact networking events.

In 2021, South Korea was Canada's 10th largest creative export market with $96.7 million in cultural trade.

The audiovisual and interactive and digital media subsectors generated the highest export revenues for Canada in South Korea, totalling $33.3 million in exports in 2021, representing over a third of Canada's total cultural exports to this market.

Also in 2021, the performing arts generated $7.2 million in revenues for Canada in South Korea.

In 2021, Japan was Canada's 14th largest cultural export market, with a notable increase in creative exports over time ($58.1 million in cultural trade).

Japan plays a critical role in Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, being the only G7 partner in the region.

Canada and Japan are the two largest economies in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Since the agreement's implementation in December 2018, the economic partnership has deepened, presenting lucrative opportunities for collaborative ventures.

