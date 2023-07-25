OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The growing clean technology sector presents a tremendous opportunity for the Government of Canada to support the creation of meaningful jobs for young Canadians and stream them for success in tomorrow's clean economy.

Today, the Honourable Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was joined by scientific and engineering employer BioTalent Canada to announce the launch of 581 scientific research jobs for young Canadian post-secondary graduates, now open for applications through the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program.

Through the program, four companies—BioTalent Canada, Clean Foundation, Colleges and Institutes Canada, and ECO Canada—have been chosen to place post-secondary graduates in internship positions in environmental science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) across Canada for 2023–25. In partnering with the Government of Canada, they will match 581 young graduates with employers, providing the graduates with invaluable experience and an opportunity to actively work in their area of specialized knowledge, while hiring organizations will benefit from their new energy, ideas, and approaches.

Up to $25,000 in Science Horizons Youth Internship Program funding is available to employers for wage subsidies and up to $5,000 in funding for supporting services, such as skills development and training for each intern they hire. Interns will gain experience working in the environmental and clean technology sectors for 6 to 12 months. Both the employer and intern must meet eligibility requirements to receive the wage subsidy.

Youth aged 15–30 who have graduated from a post-secondary institution are eligible to become interns under this program, especially those who may be facing complex employment barriers. Interested graduates are invited to visit the website to find more information on the Science Horizons Youth Internship Program, as well as on how to apply to become an intern with one of the four delivery organizations.

By creating opportunities across Canada, the Government of Canada is empowering a new generation of young scientists to build their careers in their specialized fields, while also increasing the country's research and innovation capacity. Both are crucial as Canada transitions to a net-zero economy that is strong and inclusive for all.

"Young people just beginning their careers in science and technology, engineering and mathematics bring a whole new perspective to problem-solving and innovation into a workplace. These graduates are keen to contribute to the solutions that will bring about change for our environment—change that is badly needed to stop the impact of global warming. By supporting this internship program for our future scientists, we are creating new pathways to a healthier planet and a strong economy."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"When they are set up for success in their careers in clean-tech engineering and scientific research, emerging scientists in Canada will bring new thinking and breakthrough moments to the most urgent problems of our time—the challenge of preserving biodiversity, and the global crisis of increasing temperatures. As we all work toward Canada's goal of a net-zero future, specialized science-based internships will empower the innovators that can make the difference."

– The Honourable Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board

"Achieving Canada's goals to protect, conserve and restore our environment is dependent on the efforts of remarkable organizations and individuals. The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is an important component of our work to provide meaningful employment opportunities that will bring about these efforts to improve the environment of all Canadians for generations to come."

– The Honourable David McGuinty, P.C., Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is an important component of our efforts to enlist Canadian youth in activities to protect, conserve and restore the environment. This funding will support the important work of youth and organizations like BioTalent across Canada in their efforts to provide meaningful fulfilling work experience for youth, and I'm excited to see what they will accomplish."

– Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program has been in place for more than 25 years and has delivered over 8,000 internship opportunities in Canada . The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is delivered with the help of independent, third-party organizations.

. The Science Horizons Youth Internship Program is delivered with the help of independent, third-party organizations. The delivery organizations were selected by Environment and Climate Change Canada after a call for proposals. For the 2023–25 cycle, these organizations are:

BioTalent Canada;



Clean Foundation;



Colleges and Institutes Canada; and



ECO Canada.

Science Horizons funding is part of a $301.4 million investment under the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. In 2023–24, Science Horizons is receiving $18.6 million to provide job placements to young people facing employment barriers.

