OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, on behalf of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, announced an investment of up to $1.39 million over five years to the Maison de jeunes de Saint-Léonard through the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF).

This investment will support at-risk youth aged 10-18 in the Saint-Léonard borough of Montréal by offering targeted services to help prevent a life of crime, including raising awareness of the risks associated with gangs through workshops, offering sports, self-development, cultural and artistic activities, providing referrals to mental health supports, providing psychosocial intervention support in small groups and collaborating with area organizations on mentoring programs.

The CPAF supports evidence-based crime prevention initiatives in communities that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime among vulnerable groups of the population, especially children and youth, and chronic offenders.

"By providing the financial support to local organizations to engage with at-risk youth and provide them with the tools to succeed in life, we have a tremendous opportunity to prevent young people from entering a life of crime and to create safer and healthier communities."

- Patricia Lattanzio, Member of Parliament for Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel, on behalf of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety.

"Thanks to our funding, we've been able to imagine a neighborhood where young people choose to build rather than destroy. With our project, every activity becomes a concrete alternative to gang recruitment, the isolation of vulnerable young people and crime. Every action taken is another step towards a better future. Together, we are transforming risks into opportunities and giving the young people of Saint‑Léonard back the keys to their success."

- Hadhémi Kasraoui, Acting Executive Director, Maison de jeunes de Saint-Léonard

The CPAF is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports strategically selected projects that contribute to preventing and reducing crime in Canada and to increasing knowledge about what works in crime prevention.

