Government of Canada invests in young farmers

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of more than $700,000 under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriCompetiveness Program for two projects that support leadership in Canada's young farmers.

The Canadian Young Farmers Forum will receive $616,627 to provide young Canadian farmers with business capacity skills as well as learning, networking and peer support opportunities to increase the profitability and efficiency of their operations. Activities under this project will include farm business management training, an outreach campaign, and social media activities.

In addition, Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers Program will receive $100,925 towards their three-day national recognition event. This event is held each year to recognize young farmers that exemplify excellence in their profession and promote the tremendous contribution of agriculture to Canada and its economy. Seven regional competitions lead up to the national event where farmers between the ages of 18 and 39 are nominated by peers and industry based on how their farm business has developed, used innovations, solved environmental issues, exemplified best financial and business management, farm safety and created public trust.

Quotes

"The future of agriculture lies in the hands of the new generation and that is why our government is committed to supporting young farmers. We are proud to support the Canadian Young Farmers Forum and Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers Program – both provide invaluable networking, mentoring and skills training opportunities. We also encourage young farmers to take leadership roles in the sector and share their perspectives to help strengthen our innovative agricultural sector across Canada."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Canadian Young Farmers' Forum greatly appreciates the governments continued investment in our programming and activities, which is vital to the organizations success. With this financial contribution, we will continue to support Canadian famers, by offering networking opportunities, providing education on topics not found in a traditional classroom, leadership skills development and business management and planning preparedness training to help young farmers succeed in agriculture. The CYFF is pleased to be able to continue to strive to support young farmers', age aged 18-40 from coast to coast, in a variety of capacities, along with the government of Canada."

- Guenette Bautz, General Manager, Canadian Young Farmers' Forum

"Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers Program appreciates Agriculture and AgriFood Canada's contribution to our national event. It is good to know that our federal government sees the importance of recognizing young farmers who excel in their profession and make a contribution to the Canada and the world's economy. The federal contribution allows farmers from across Canada to meet and share their ideas."

- Carla Kaeding, Program Manager, Canada's Outstanding Young Farmer Program

Quick Facts

The AgriCompetitiveness Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, supports sector-led activities that identify industry best practices and build the capacity of the sector, advance farm business management, farm safety information and tools, as well as activities which raise agricultural awareness.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector. Established in 1997, the CYFF's purpose is to provide a multi-faceted educational and development opportunity for young and beginning farmers from across Canada .

. Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers has been in operation for over 38 years. The long term goal of COYF is to build alumni that provide an agricultural resource for young beginner farmers, established farmers, agri-business, the media and urban sectors.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

