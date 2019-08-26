Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure near Medicine Hat, Alberta

MEDICINE HAT, AB, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources Canada and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $4.2 million to improve capacity of the regional transportation network in Southern Alberta to move Canadian goods to international markets.

The project involves upgrading Forty Mile Rail's Transload Facility at Foremost, Alberta, and improving the Cardston Subdivision line. The existing infrastructure restricts the number of cars that can be moved on the line to 25 cars at a time, reducing the capacity and efficiency of the line. The improvements will allow growth of the line's annual number of agricultural carloads for export, from 263 carloads in 2018, to 4,000 carloads a year in the short term, and 15,000 in the long term.

This investment is expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 95 jobs in the region during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

"I am thrilled that this important project is going ahead. Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. These improvements to the Forty Mile Rail's Transload Facility and the Cardston Subdivision line will increase transportation options for the community, help businesses get more products to market, and create quality jobs. This investment demonstrates that our government appreciates how important our port is to the continuing prosperity of our region and country."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Minister of Natural Resources Canada and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 18.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to in 2018. Canada's railways play a vital role in connecting our vast country to the rest of the world. By linking Canada's bulk, industrial, and consumer goods producers to ports on the east and west coasts, our railways help grow and diversify Canada's trade to new overseas markets. With more than 2,800 locomotives pulling over 5.2 million carloads, Canada's railways transport more than 358 million tonnes of goods per year, and account for about half of Canada's international exports. 1

railways play a vital role in connecting our vast country to the rest of the world. By linking bulk, industrial, and consumer goods producers to ports on the east and west coasts, our railways help grow and diversify trade to new overseas markets. With more than 2,800 locomotives pulling over 5.2 million carloads, railways transport more than 358 million tonnes of goods per year, and account for about half of international exports. Canada's short line railways provide vital first-mile/last-mile service to customers not served directly by Class I railways. By moving traffic to and from the main lines, where they can access long-haul rail carriers, they help local manufacturing and resource sectors reach world markets. There are over 50 short line railways across Canada , transporting $20.3 billion worth of freight to and from continental rail networks each year.

short line railways provide vital first-mile/last-mile service to customers not served directly by Class I railways. By moving traffic to and from the main lines, where they can access long-haul rail carriers, they help local manufacturing and resource sectors reach world markets. There are over 50 short line railways across , transporting worth of freight to and from continental rail networks each year. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

