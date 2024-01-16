Longueuil business receives $600,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting growing businesses in the green tech sector contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, and Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, today announced a repayable contribution of $600,000 for Polara. This CED support will enable the business to implement an international marketing strategy.

Polara specializes in the production of charging infrastructure for electric vehicle fleets. The company has developed the CHRGPKTM, an energy distribution unit that goes beyond the simple link between charging stations and the electricity grid. It represents a major step forward in terms of energy savings thanks to intelligent site management that can save up to $1,000 per vehicle every year. Polara's commitment to economically viable electric mobility is reflected in customized offers and dedicated support that procure tangible benefits for fleet managers. CED's assistance, which targets the growth of international sales, digital marketing and participation in trade fairs, will strengthen Polara's competitive position in this innovative industry.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The ingenuity and know-how of our entrepreneurs are at the core of green tech development. I am therefore delighted with the support we are providing to Polara today through CED. Through this assistance, we are not only ensuring innovation and the competitiveness of our industries are being fostered, but also maintaining our commitments in the face of climate change and ensuring economic growth in our regions."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We are helping businesses contribute to greener growth in our economy, as we are demonstrating today with our support for Polara. I am delighted that our government is assisting this business, which has the ambition to become a major player in charging solutions for commercial fleets of electric vehicles in North America. I am confident that the success and spin-offs of this marketing project will be felt throughout Longueuil and across Quebec and Canada."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne and Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"At Polara, we are deeply proud to play a key role as an accelerator to achieve the government's targets in transitioning to electric mobility. Receiving financial support from the Government of Canada signals a recognition of our commitment to sustainable innovation. We are determined to shape the future of charging solutions for fleets of electric vehicles. Our CHRGPK not only guarantees exceptional energy efficiency, but also makes it possible to manage energy intelligently, thereby helping to build a greener, more eco-friendly future. We are delighted to be an integral part of this energy revolution, propelling Canada towards a future of sustainable electric mobility."

Sébastien Fournier, Chief Executive Officer, Polara

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

