Société de développement du réservoir Kiamika, a development corporation in Rivière-Rouge, receives $590,100 in financial assistance from CED

RIVIÈRE-ROUGE, QC, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the development and promotion of regional assets contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $590,100 for Société de développement du réservoir Kiamika during a visit to the Kiamika regional park. This CED support will allow the corporation to enhance tourism offerings in the Hautes-Laurentides by developing the facilities in Blueberry Bay.

This contribution from CED will allow the corporation to build a welcome centre that will include a building, lavatories, rest areas and a parking lot. The project aims to provide the region with a major four-season national and international tourist destination and will lead to the creation of four jobs.

Société de développement du réservoir Kiamika is the non-profit organization responsible for developing and managing the Kiamika regional park in the Hautes-Laurentides. Inaugurated in 2013, this park sets itself apart from other tourist attractions due to offerings for visitors seeking an escape to the great outdoors.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that the tourism sector plays an important role in the economic recovery. That is why developing the offerings in Blueberry Bay is a key project for the Kiamika regional park—as well as for the future of the Hautes-Laurentides. Positioning this park as a major tourist attraction in the area represents enormous potential, generating direct and immediate benefits for all businesses in the region.

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Projects such as this one involving the Kiamika regional park are central to the growth of our communities and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. The economic vitality of the Hautes-Laurentides region is undeniable! With support from our government, these new facilities will certainly help to promote all that the region has to offer. There is no doubt that the success and benefits of the Blueberry Bay project will be felt throughout Quebec and the rest of Canada."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This major project involves building a Scandinavian-style welcome centre with an educational component to develop year-round offerings. Ultimately, the main building in Blueberry Bay will become an ecotourism centre that teaches visitors about living with nature. The project is clearly rooted in the principles of sustainable development. Its main pillars are based on the three axes of sustainable development, namely social, economic and environmental development."

Marie-Claude Provost, CEO, Société de développement du réservoir Kiamika

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

