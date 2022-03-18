GUELPH, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Disease outbreak threatens the ability for farmers to maintain their operations, however, innovation is revolutionizing modern agriculture and is playing a key role in addressing agricultural challenges. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $113,575 for Be Seen Be Safe Ltd. to determine and promote an innovative technology system to help protect the livestock industry in the event of disease outbreak.

Building on its existing farm health technology platform, Be Seen Be Safe Ltd. is using the funds to research, test and develop the best hardware solution that will allow real-time tracking and tracing of trailers. After the trials are complete, the company will publish and widely distribute recommendations on the best-fit technology along with information on deployment. By using data to monitor the movement of these vehicles, farmers can rapidly contain an outbreak, limit losses and reduce the time it takes to return to normal business.

Disease outbreak can have major impacts on animal welfare, food supply, productivity and producer mental health, and can result in significant economic losses. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting the development of biosecurity technologies that can help farmers manage this risk.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the innovations of small businesses as they develop solutions to ensure Canada's agricultural sector can adapt and remain competitive. Be Seen Be Safe Ltd.'s innovative product will help the livestock industry improve its resiliency and allow producers to react quickly and limit impacts if disaster strikes.

"Agricultural producers care about the health of their animals. This investment in Be Seen Be Safe Ltd. supports the development of a data analysis tool that will help contain potential outbreaks to stop the spread of disease. This type of innovation means producers can better protect their animals and their business and continue delivering high-quality food to Canadians and consumers around the world."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Disease outbreak on farms can result in significant losses for producers, the sector and the economy. The innovative technologies being developed by Be Seen Be Safe Ltd., right here in Guelph, can help livestock producers mitigate the impacts of potential outbreaks, so they can keep doing the work they love: caring for their animals, running their farm businesses and producing high quality food products for Canadians."

- Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"Livestock and poultry disease outbreaks cost millions of dollars. Pathogens move on both people and vehicles, so the value of a robust vehicle track and trace system in managing outbreaks cannot be underestimated. Asset tracking devices are designed to provide real-time data on vehicle movements and this AAFC funded project is testing the efficacy of asset tracking devices in preventing disease spread and reducing costs."

- Tim Nelson, Founder and President, Be Seen Be Safe Ltd.

The funding announced today is provided through the Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP), a $50.3 million , five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive.

, five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive. Founded in 2013, Be Seen Be Safe Ltd. (operating as Farm Health Guardian) is an animal health technology provider. The company strives to protect the health and sustainability of the livestock industry, and those who work within it, through real-time disease monitoring and response-technology platforms.

