OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's agriculture, fish, and seafood sectors are facing ongoing global market uncertainty and increasing risks from trade barriers. To help these sectors remain competitive and resilient on the world stage, the Government of Canada is taking targeted action to support exporters and industry organizations.

Today, at Food and Beverage Canada's annual Policy Breakfast, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the launch of two new AgriMarketing Program streams: Market Diversification for National Industry Associations and Market Diversification for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

A total of $75 million will be invested in the AgriMarketing Program Market Diversification streams over five years (2026-27 to 2030-31) to support the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector--including fish and seafood--to better respond to current market instability by encouraging greater market diversification.

Starting February 13, 2026, eligible organizations can apply for funding under both new Market Diversification streams. Details, including eligibility criteria and application guidelines, are available on the program website.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting a diversified and resilient sector by giving farmers, processors, and exporters the tools they need to compete on a global scale. This Market Diversification funding is separate and distinct from the $129.97 million in AgriMarketing Program funding previously announced under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The new funding will support all sectors, with a particular focus on those most affected by trade barriers. This investment builds on the strength of the existing program to support its enhancement and includes funding for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are not eligible for funding under the core AgriMarketing Program.

Quotes

"The AgriMarketing Program Market Diversification streams encourage Canada's agriculture, agri-food, fish, and seafood sectors to seize more global opportunities. By helping industry organizations and exporters expand into emerging markets, we're promoting Canadian products, deepening partnerships, and fostering growth, resiliency, and competitiveness."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Market Diversification streams will help eligible organizations access new export opportunities in high-growth potential and non-traditional markets and strengthen interprovincial trade through enhanced regional promotion.

Funding for the Market Diversification streams, delivered under the AgriMarketing Program umbrella, is in addition to the funding already committed under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

All sectors are eligible; however, sectors affected by trade barriers such as canola, pulses, pork, fish and seafood will be assessed as a priority.

The $75 million in additional funding for the AgriMarketing Program was initially announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on September 5, 2025 and included in Budget 2025.

Additional Links

Follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts for media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]