OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine. The meeting was co-chaired by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, participated along with other leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

Marking four years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, members of the Coalition reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, freedom, sovereignty, and independence. They affirmed their support for efforts led by the United States to achieve these objectives through ongoing peace negotiations.

Members noted that Russia is failing economically, strategically, and militarily four years into the unjustifiable, horrific war for which it is solely responsible.

The leaders underscored the Coalition's readiness to provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine and to increase pressure on Russia, including through further economic sanctions, including additional financial sanctions, the oil price cap, further restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet, and a ban of maritime services related to Russian crude oil.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for Ukraine and our willingness to contribute to the success of the peace process, working closely with key partners. He also underscored Canada's support for Ukraine's defence and security, including through Canada's contributions of approximately $892 million toward critical military capabilities sourced from the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

The Prime Minister announced significant new commitments of military support, including the renewal and expansion of Operation UNIFIER – Canada's military training and capacity-building mission in support of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Newly announced support also includes approximately $2 billion in military assistance for this upcoming fiscal year as well as a donation of 400 armoured vehicles to Ukrainian forces.

Prime Minister Carney also announced a new comprehensive sanctions package to compound pressure on Russia, including sanctions on an additional 100 vessels in Russia's shadow fleet, and working with the European Union and the United Kingdom to further lower the oil price cap on Russian crude oil.

Canada will also provide $20 million in additional support to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The duration of this war is uncertain, the outcome is not. Canada and the members of the Coalition of the Willing will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace.

