OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On Canada's Agriculture Day, we recognize the hard work of Canadian farmers and celebrate the essential role they play in our lives. Agriculture connects our diverse cultures and fills our plates every day, and on the 10th anniversary, we once again applaud the people who feed our country year after year, generation after generation.

Since being appointed as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, I've been committed to supporting producers and processors in ensuring their generational success. Whether its meeting with a potato farmer in Prince Edward Island, a grain producer on the Prairies, a beef processor out West, or a poultry farmer in Québec, I see firsthand the commitment, dedication and pride demonstrated every day.

In 2025, Canada's agriculture and food sector generated $150 billion of Canada's GDP, over $100 billion in exports, and supported one in nine jobs – accomplishments worthy of praise and recognition across the country. From gate to plate, livestock to crops, we are truly fortunate to have such a strong and vibrant sector.

I invite all Canadians to join me in thanking the hardworking people who provide us with the nutritious, high-quality food our country is known for. Take time today to discover Canadian-grown produce near you, explore the incredible diversity of foods our farmers provide, and if you happen to see a producer – thank them for the vital work they and their families do for the sector and for Canadians.

The Honourable Heath MacDonald

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

