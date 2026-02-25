OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian livestock producers play a vital role in ensuring a stable food supply and supporting rural communities across the country. To address the challenges of rising costs and to ensure fairer program support, federal, provincial and territorial governments have made improvements to AgriStability.

Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the AgriStability guidelines have been amended to add pasture-related feed costs as an allowable expense under the program, beginning with the 2026 program year. By including pasture-related feed costs, AgriStability will provide more equitable support for producers whose animals graze on land they do not own, particularly cow-calf, sheep, and goat farmers, who rely heavily on rented pastureland.

These improvements reinforce the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to strengthening risk management tools for farmers and helping the agricultural sector remain resilient.

Quote

"Canadian livestock producers deserve risk management programs that reflect the realities of their operations. Adding pasture-related feed costs as an allowable expense ensures fairer support for those who rely on rented pastureland. Our government is committed to supporting producers with effective, responsive programs to protect farming operations."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

AgriStability is a business risk management program that protects Canadian producers against large declines in income due to production losses, cost increases, or market conditions.

Pasture-related feed costs refer to the expenses incurred by livestock producers for grazing animals on land they do not own.

This program change reflects a commitment made by federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Agriculture at their meeting in July 2025.

