OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The diversity and vastness of Canada's landscapes offer a unique challenge when it comes to search and rescue (SAR) operations, and regular improvements are key to saving people when they are in distress.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced $46,408 in funding to the Association des Radioamateurs de l'Abitibi-Temiscamingue for their two-year initiative entitled SAR Mesh (Collaboration and geolocation in search and rescue).

Public Safety will fund the initiative through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), which annually provides funding for projects that will improve Canada's search and rescue system.

With this new funding, the Association des Radioamateurs de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue, an association of amateur radio operators, will establish a real-time information sharing platform to support SAR operations carried out by multiple search and rescue partners, such as police, firefighters, volunteers and others.

In many rural and remote areas, commercial telecommunications coverage may be unreliable. The project recipients will set up SAR-Mesh radiotracers to establish a telecommunications network that is independent of commercial infrastructure and that can be deployed in remote forest environments. The system will provide live geolocation (tracking) of teams in the field and allow partners to see and share search areas, points of interest, such as hazards, clues, and tracks, and the position of equipment or personnel in real time.

Canada's SAR system is built on the dedication and hard work of professionals and volunteers. The Government of Canada is committed to advancing search and rescue to minimize Canadians' risk of injury or loss of life.

"Amateur radio operators have long been the back up to emergency communications during emergencies. This group of operators is using their experience and the new technologies available in their field to help first responders in their area to speak to each other when more conventional telecommunications cannot be relied on. We are funding initiatives like this one to ensure that our diverse SAR system can better work together when time and clear communications can make a difference in the outcome. Everyone has a part to play."

"ARAT is proud to launch the SAR Mesh project, which will bring an innovative tool to improve efficiency and interoperability between various responders during search and rescue operations. Thanks to the financial contribution from Public Safety Canada, our amateur radio operators are able to put their skills to work for the benefit of the community."

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all orders of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

Public Safety Canada manages the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial SAR organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

SAR NIF is designed to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, economy, and innovation of SAR activities in Canada , and provides $7.6 M annually in funding for projects that are selected through an objective merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria.

, and provides annually in funding for projects that are selected through an objective merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria. Over the last 10 years, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $50 M through SAR NIF.

