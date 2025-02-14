Government of Canada invests in sustaining system-wide search and rescue management

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The diversity and vastness of Canada's landscapes offer a unique challenge when it comes to search and rescue (SAR) operations, and regular improvements are key to saving people when they are in distress.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced over $2.8 million in funding to the Canadian Public Safety Operations Organization for their three-year initiative entitled Sustainable Search and Rescue National Incident Data Management.

Public Safety will fund the initiative through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), which annually provides funding for projects that will improve Canada's search and rescue system.

With this new funding, the Canadian Public Safety Operations Organization will address an important information gap that currently exists by setting up a national system to gather data on ground search and rescue (SAR) incidents across Canada.

They will bring stakeholders, including police forces, together to create national data governance and stewardship, and promote effective information-sharing practices. Nationally combined SAR incident data will identify trends and patterns and provide vital insights for decision-making in prevention, preparedness, and response efforts at all levels of government and the SAR community.

Canada's SAR system is built on the dedication and hard work of professionals and volunteers. The Government of Canada is committed to advancing search and rescue to minimize Canadians' risk of injury or loss of life.

"Effective information-sharing practices make all the difference in search and rescue. Whether it is preventing emergencies, preparing for them or responding when every second counts, we are committed to improving search and rescue operations and keeping Canadians safe."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"CanOps is eager to partner with the Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) community to establish a national incident data management system. Participation is vital to transform challenges into opportunities for more effective search and rescue efforts and save lives together. CanOps invites all GSAR agencies to join this initiative and help create a safer future for all Canadians."

- Duane McKay, President, Canadian Public Safety Operations Organization (CanOps)

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all order of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

Public Safety Canada manages the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial SAR organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

SAR NIF is designed to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, economy, and innovation of SAR activities in Canada , and provides $7.6M annually in funding for projects that are selected through an objective merit-based process.

, and provides annually in funding for projects that are selected through an objective merit-based process. Over the last 10 years, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $50 M through SAR NIF.

