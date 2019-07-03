Government of Canada Invests in Supportive Housing for Homeless and At-Risk Youth in Ottawa

OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Today in Ottawa, the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $3.12 million financial commitment from the federal government for the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa's 2887 Riverside Drive project.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, including the City of Ottawa, this project will build 39 new homes for homeless and at-risk youth.

Founded in 1960, the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa (YSB) is one of the largest and most comprehensive non‑profit agencies serving youth in Ottawa. More than 350 caring professionals work from 20 locations across the city to deliver a vast range of programs and services that support at‑risk youth and their families.

Quotes

"The National Housing Strategy has an ambitious goal of reducing chronic homelessness in Canada by at least 50 per cent. This terrific project in Ottawa is another concrete step in the right direction. I am proud to be part of a government that works collaboratively with our partners to enable all Canadians to build a better life for themselves and their communities." – The Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"The City of Ottawa is committed to providing safe and affordable housing for all its residents and ending chronic homelessness as set out in our 10-Year Housing and Homeless Plan. I'd like to thank the Government of Canada for their leadership and financial commitment to Youth Services Bureau's project. This new South-end development will help young people and young families settle into a stable and safe place they can call home." – Jim Watson, Mayor, City of Ottawa

"We know that youth homelessness is complex and, without intervention, can lead to lifelong homelessness. This building represents so much more than a safe home, it will also offer youth programs and services to help them prepare for an independent adulthood. Thank you to all of our partners who continue to help us as we work towards reaching our fundraising goal." – Joanne Lowe, Executive Director, Youth Services Bureau

Quick Facts

All of the 2887 Riverside Drive units will have affordable rents

The new building aims to achieve energy savings of 34.60% and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 43.20% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

The self-contained units are tailored to the needs of both single youth and young families, including single-parent families with young children, particularly single mothers. 33 of the 39 units are studio units and the remaining six are two-bedroom units capable of housing small families.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Spencer Magee, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

