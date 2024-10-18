Government of Canada invests in supply chain projects in the province of Quebec to help make life cost less

SOREL-TRACY, QC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in strategic infrastructure projects to strengthen supply chains and make life cost less.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced up to $38 million for seven projects under the National Trade Corridors Fund. These investments will reduce capacity constraints and bottlenecks, making it easier for goods to move quickly.

By enhancing infrastructure and improving efficiency, these investments will also support economic growth in the province of Quebec and in the regions along the St. Lawrence River. Projects include:

The Montreal Port Authority will increase export capacity for Canadian containerized grains

QSL International Ltée will develop an industrial-port zone in the cities of Sorel-Tracy and Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel thereby increasing trade volumes

and thereby increasing trade volumes The Quebec Port Authority is undertaking several key projects, including: Expanding the terminal storage space at Pier 103 Relocating essential infrastructure for the electrical supply of the L'Anse au Foulon sector (Pier 104 and 105) Enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the estuary rail yard Finalizing an agreement for the development of a new dry bulk and cargo terminal behind pier 108 in the Anse au Foulon sector

The Saguenay Port Authority will establish a new storage area in the southwest sector of the Terminal

The Government makes investments to strengthen the country's supply chains, promote economic growth, and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets, which helps make life cost less for Canadians.

"By enhancing connectivity and reducing bottlenecks in Quebec and the areas along the St. Lawrence River, consumers, workers, and small businesses will benefit from efficient and reliable supply chains. This, in turn, supports economic growth and helps make life cost less for Canadians and Quebecers."

"This conversion of a former industrial site into a port terminal is a concrete example of sustainable development that we are proud of. The financial support from the federal government is a key milestone in the completion of this project in partnership with the City of Sorel-Tracy. This new infrastructure will allow us to better serve local farmers and businesses while minimizing environmental impact thanks to innovative floating dock technology."

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.1 billion has been committed to projects since 2017.

. A total of has been committed to projects since 2017. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

