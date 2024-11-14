THOMPSON, MB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Safe and reliable airports are crucial connections for local and regional communities across Canada. Investments in airports support economic and business development, improve aviation services and safety, and enhance access to Canada's remote and Indigenous communities.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, announced that the Government of Canada is strengthening air safety and connectivity at the Thompson Regional Airport.

Through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, the federal government is providing $30 million to the Thompson Regional Airport for the construction of a new apron, two new taxiways (one paved and one gravel), and new drainage and electrical systems.

Due to warming temperatures, the permafrost has been destabilized, leading to the existing apron and taxiway having inadequate pavement strength to support essential aircraft. The new apron and taxiways will be built on stable bedrock and include the application of an innovative engineering technique to strengthen the permafrost. This will increase the bearing strength of the subgrade in cold weather.

These projects will enhance safety for passengers, crews and airport workers. They will also support year-round connectivity and supply chain resiliency for the 37 northern communities served by the Thompson Regional Airport, including 15 remote Indigenous communities only accessible by air and ice roads.

Quotes

"Canada's regional and remote airports are critical links in our supply chains. These airports strengthen our local economies and support Canadian businesses. This investment in the Thompson Regional Airport helps us build stronger and more connected communities in the North, with more delivery of essential goods and increased trade and travel."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"The Thompson Regional Airport is an important hub for essential passenger and cargo services to remote and Indigenous communities in northern Manitoba and western Nunavut. This investment will help ensure that these communities have year-round access to safe and reliable air services for delivery of essential goods and services, for business and trade, and for travel between Northern communities, and throughout Canada."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"We are incredibly grateful for the funding provided by the Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP). This significant investment in the new Thompson Airport will greatly enhance our safety, security, and operational efficiency. The improvements to our airfield lighting systems, runways, and terminal facilities are critical to ensuring that we can continue to serve our community and the surrounding region effectively. With the ACAP's support, we are confident that Thompson Regional Airport will be well-equipped to meet the current and future needs of our passengers and stakeholders."

Curtis Ross

CEO/CDO Thompson Regional Airport Authority

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety.

Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety. Eligible projects include the purchase/replacement of heavy airside mobile equipment (snow blowers, snowplows, runway sweepers, loaders and material spreaders) and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, associated equipment and shelters, the rehabilitation of runway, taxiway and apron pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems, and the installation of wildlife fencing.

Since its launch in 1995, the Airports Capital Assistance Program has committed almost $1.3 billion for 1,268 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

for 1,268 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. This funding is in addition to a $52-million investment announced by the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) in November 2023 to support the redevelopment of the Thompson Regional Airport. The project is under construction and includes the replacement of the air terminal building, extension of sewer lines from the new building to an expanded lagoon, non-airside-related infrastructure such as parking lots and service roads, as well as airside-related infrastructure such as a new apron and taxiways.

