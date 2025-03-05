MONTAGUE, PE, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Public transit in Eastern Prince Edward Island will be more accessible after an investment of more than $650,000 from the federal and provincial governments, the Provincial Credit Union, Transportation East Inc., and the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI.

This project helped Transportation East Inc. purchase four wheelchair accessible and two hybrid vehicles to expand their on-demand transit services in Kings County. These investments will enhance the quality of life of residents while making it easier for transit users to go about their day-to-day activities including going to work, attend medical appointments, participate in social activities and visit loved ones.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

"Our government is proud to support this project which will allow Transportation East Inc. to offer more accessible and affordable transit options to folks in Eastern Prince Edward Island. This investment will help build a transit system where more Islanders can get around their communities and go about their day-to-day activities."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"Accessible public transportation affords people with a higher quality and standard of life. This investment ensures that people with all levels of abilities can access safe and reliable public transportation in their community."

The Honourable Mark V. McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness, Government of Prince Edward Island

"Through the partnership with RTSF, Transportation East has been able to expand our service area from Montague and its surrounding areas to include Georgetown, Souris, Eastern Kings, Morell, and all nearby regions. This significant growth allows us to reach more individuals in need of affordable, accessible transportation. Having access to our service is improving the quality of life of our passengers and it fosters a greater sense of community and belonging for all.

Without this funding we would not have been able to expand our service to this scale. The funding we received, made a remarkable impact on the services we provide to the residents of Eastern PEI, and we are thankful for this. We continue to strive for excellence in our service delivery and we are excited about the positive changes this expansion brings. We look forward to continuing our work for the betterment of our community."

Lisa Chaisson, Coordinator, Transportation East Inc.

The federal government is investing $540,960 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the province of Prince Edward Island is investing $25,000 , and the remaining $110,240 is from the Provincial Credit Union, Transportation East Inc., and the Rotary Club of Montague Eastern PEI.

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the province of is investing , and the remaining is from the Provincial Credit Union, Transportation East Inc., and the Rotary Club of Montague Eastern PEI. The RTSF supports the development and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system. Applications must be submitted by March 4, 2025 , and April 8, 2025 , from Indigenous applicants.

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system. Applications must be submitted by , and , from Indigenous applicants. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

