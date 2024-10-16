Government of Canada invests in retraining opportunities for workers

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - When communities are hit with mass layoffs, the long-term impacts of unemployment affect everyone. As economies grow and change, there needs to be supports in place to help workers transition into new opportunities.

That is why today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, while hosting Workforce Summit 2024 in Montreal, announced the launch of the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative call for proposals. This $30 million fund will be provided to projects that bring together community-based organizations, that provide new skills training opportunities for workers.

The Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative is part of the Government's response to significant job losses impacting a community and provides funding to address exceptional situations. This initiative will help bolster community resilience by complementing existing programs and services to help displaced workers transition into new jobs.

Interested organizations can apply by first submitting an expression of interest. Organizations that meet the criteria in the expression of interest will be invited to submit a full application. Applications will be accepted between October 16, 2024, and March 31, 2025. The call may close earlier if funding has been fully committed. For more information, please consult the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative webpage.

"Local leaders know their communities best. That's why we created the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative; to give local leaders what they need to support workforce planning and help displaced workers find work. That's how we're empowering communities to address labour challenges, drive innovation and create good paying jobs across the country."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

This initiative is delivered through the Community Workforce Development Program, a program that puts communities at the heart of determining their economic futures.

Funding for the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative was first announced in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement as additional support to existing federal, provincial and territorial programming to support Canadian workers. Employment and Social Development Canada has $30 million over two years (2024–2025 and 2025–2026) to support communities and workers affected by unforeseen economic events.

over two years (2024–2025 and 2025–2026) to support communities and workers affected by unforeseen economic events. This initiative will complement existing federal, provincial, or territorial programs such as labour market transfer agreements and Employment Insurance that provide a range of supports to assist workers in the context of unforeseen economic events.

