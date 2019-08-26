Government of Canada invests in research to improve health of Canadians

The National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health will receive stable funding for next eight years

ANTIGONISH, NS, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced more than $7.7 million over eight years for the National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health (NCCDH) to support research and evidence-based knowledge exchange to improve health equity for Canadians. This renewed funding will enable Canada's public health community to take action on the social determinants of health, helping to close the gap between those who are most and least healthy.

While all Canadians should enjoy the benefits of good health, persistent health inequalities exist for many, including those with lower socioeconomic status, Indigenous peoples, sexual and racial/ethnic minorities, immigrants, and people living with physical or mental impairments. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes, affect some population groups more than others.

Investing in the NCCDH, hosted at St. Francis Xavier University and recognized for its work on improving public health sector knowledge, skills, policy, structures and decision-making, will help advance health equity, reducing harm from social circumstances that diminish health in Canada.

Quotes

"The work of the National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health is essential in helping tackle challenges which not long ago were not thought of as health issues. The stable funding announced today will help find new ways to improve our health care systems and to address disparities in access to health services across the country."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

"This important funding supports the critical research that plays a role in improving the health of all Canadians," says Dr. Kevin Wamsley, President of St. Francis Xavier University. "St. Francis Xavier University is honoured to host the National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health (NCCDH) as one of the cornerstones of our research community."

Dr. Kevin Wasmley

President, St. Francis Xavier University

Quick Facts

The renewal agreement is for $973,666 annually from 2020 to 2028, for a total of $7,789,328 over eight years.

annually from 2020 to 2028, for a total of over eight years. The current work of the NCCDH includes inter-sectoral partnerships on building health equity organizational capacity, interventions to integrate equity targets, opioid surveillance, housing, Indigenous reconciliation, anti-racism initiatives, healthy built environment, mental health, food security, community interventions, and early child development.

In Canada's multijurisdictional public health systems, National Collaborating Centres are making public health research more relevant and understandable for public health professionals so that it can be used in their day-to-day practices and in policy decisions.

multijurisdictional public health systems, National Collaborating Centres are making public health research more relevant and understandable for public health professionals so that it can be used in their day-to-day practices and in policy decisions. Each of the six NCCs is specialized in a different priority area of public health: environmental health ( British Columbia ), Indigenous health ( British Columbia ), infectious diseases ( Manitoba ), methods and tools ( Ontario ), healthy public policy ( Quebec ), and determinants of health ( Nova Scotia ). Together, these networks inform decision-making and ultimately strengthen public health programs and policies in Canada .

Associated Links

Social Determinants of Health and Health Inequalities

National Collaborating Centres for Public Health

National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Contacts: Alexander Cohen, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709