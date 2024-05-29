Government of Canada invests in research partnerships to push the boundaries of innovation

Funding will help foster and create partnerships between world-class research institutions and organizations in the field of social sciences and humanities

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Research partnerships have the power to amplify the impact of new ideas through the creation and exchange of knowledge across disciplines, sectors and borders. Such partnerships generate valuable insights that can lead to intellectual, cultural, social and economic benefits for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $51 million to support 90 research partnerships across Canada. This investment, through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada's Partnership Grants and Partnership Development Grants, provides researchers from different disciplines and postsecondary institutions the opportunity to work together on challenging topics and research questions in social sciences and humanities.

These partnerships involve close collaboration with the public, private or not-for-profit sectors, as well as international researchers. They also provide unique training experiences in a partnership context, with opportunities for students to acquire new research and professional and workforce-ready skills.

Funded projects will explore various topics, such as transparency in governance, adult education, histories of performance, attachment issues in children, homelessness and responsible procurement. By bringing in different expertise, perspectives and skill sets, these partnership projects help strengthen knowledge and maximize research outputs with local, regional, national and global impacts. Whether it's supporting students or helping world-class researchers, science and research funding helps shape tomorrow's leaders and gives them a fair chance to succeed in this important field.

"Partnerships allow for the exploration of groundbreaking ideas by bringing together Canada's top researchers and organizations. The government is proud to invest in Canada's collaborative research spirit. Together, they foster existing partnerships or develop new ones that will fuel discoveries and innovations for a better tomorrow for all Canadians."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"From examining the links between legislation, innovation and society, to developing partnerships for strengthening economic development in rural communities, these partnership grants in the social sciences and the humanities address important topics that will unlock new knowledge and advance society to provide better outcomes for Canadians and the global community."

—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

Budget 2024 proposed $1.8 billion to the federal research granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers, including students and postdoctoral researchers.

to the federal research granting councils to increase core research grant funding and support Canadian researchers, including students and postdoctoral researchers. Budget 2024 also provided $825 million to increase the value and number of research scholarships and fellowships.

to increase the value and number of research scholarships and fellowships. SSHRC Research Partnerships funding for social sciences and humanities research is intended for formal partnerships between postsecondary institutions and/or organizations of various types.

More than $37 million in Partnership Grants was awarded to 15 projects over seven years, while 75 projects will receive a total of over $14 million in Partnership Development Grants over three years.

in Partnership Grants was awarded to 15 projects over seven years, while 75 projects will receive a total of over in Partnership Development Grants over three years. SSHRC Partnership Development Grants award between $75,000 and $200,000 in value for a duration of between one and three years. They support the development of partnerships or the design and testing of new partnership approaches to nurture existing and emerging opportunities for research collaboration, best practices and/or models that can be adapted by others or scaled up to a regional, national or international level.

and in value for a duration of between one and three years. They support the development of partnerships or the design and testing of new partnership approaches to nurture existing and emerging opportunities for research collaboration, best practices and/or models that can be adapted by others or scaled up to a regional, national or international level. SSHRC Stage 2 Partnership Grants award up to $2.5 million in value for a duration of between four and seven years. They support new and existing formal partnerships to advance research, research training and/or knowledge mobilization in the social sciences and humanities.

in value for a duration of between four and seven years. They support new and existing formal partnerships to advance research, research training and/or knowledge mobilization in the social sciences and humanities. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $16 billion in science and research across the country.

