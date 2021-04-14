CanNor investment of over $1.8 million supports community and Indigenous-led projects in the Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

The Northwest Territories has many diverse regions that require tailored support to help their local businesses, organizations and communities thrive. The Government of Canada is making targeted investments in economic infrastructure, sector development, capacity building, business expansion and food security for Northerners. These investments are supporting good local jobs in northern communities, access to economical, reliable and safe food supplies, and opportunities to build prosperity and self-reliance.

The Government of Canada remains committed to working with Indigenous organizations, businesses and communities to help stimulate the Northern economy and support Northerners.

Federal government supports regional economic development in NWT

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced that an investment of over $1.8 million has been made to support projects in Inuvik and Fort McPherson, as well as beneficiaries in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and the Gwich'in Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories.

This funding, delivered by CanNor, supports five regional initiatives in NWT led by businesses, community organizations and Indigenous economic development corporations. Through this investment, NWT businesses will be able to create over 25 new full-time and part-time jobs, and maintain or expand existing jobs. This investment helps communities and Northerners adapt to current economic realities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and seek future opportunities for economic growth.

Today's announcement is further proof of the Government of Canada's commitment to long-term sustainable economic development across NWT. Initiatives like these are essential to the recovery, diversification and long term economic sustainability of northern communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that strong regional economies rely upon the success of local businesses, entrepreneurs, community groups and Indigenous economic development organizations. That is why we work through our Regional Development Agencies, like CanNor, on the ground in the territories, providing necessary support to communities and Northerners especially in these challenging times."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor

"We understand the challenges territorial businesses and communities are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The investments made today through CanNor will continue to support northern businesses, organizations and communities with opportunities as they weather the economic impacts of this pandemic and plan for a strong economic recovery. Strategic investments like these also help greatly at a local level with community economic development and job creation, and, more broadly, the development of a diversified and sustainable economy across NWT."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"We hope that our project, the Inuvik Year-Round Farming Project, will become the jumping off point for more food security and food sovereignty projects in the Beaufort Delta, and encourage people in the north to look at our own supply chains, economic development and agriculture in an innovative way!"

- Ray Solotki, Executive Director, Inuvik Community Greenhouse

"The energy security provided by this project, Field Studies – Gas Development in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, significantly advances the goals set out under the Inuvialuit Final Agreement. It represents an Inuvialuit-led solution that takes into account the preservation of our values, advances participation in the northern and national economy, all while reducing emissions and helping preserve our local environment."

"IRC is appreciative of the support provided, as it has helped enable the development of a strategic plan directed on developing capacity, business potential and food security in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region."

- Duane Ningaqsiq Smith, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Chair and CEO

"The Teetl'it Gwich'in Band's focus with the Community Freezer Program is to provide community members with the necessary skills of preparing, preserving, and storing country foods harvested from off the land. This program allows us to work towards keeping our culture and traditions alive, by teaching valuable skills and sharing knowledge while giving back to the community."

- Chief Wanda Pascal, Teetl'it Gwich'in Band

"As a First Nations owned corporation, the Tetlit Zheh Development Corporation is pursuing success through growth, investment and partnership. The advice and financial support from CanNor provides the Corporation with the ability to expand services, pursue business opportunities, create employment and assist in capacity building."

- Trina Nerysoo, Acting Manager, Tetlit Zheh Development Corporation

Quick Facts

The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's full suite of regular economic development programming, which support projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Barbara Abramchuk, Communications Advisor, NWT region, 867-669-6587/867-445-4032

