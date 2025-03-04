Funding of $3M will help ensure continued growth of popular tourist attraction

REGINA, SK, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada has been home to the "Mounties" since 1873, and for the last 140 years these distinctively Canadian police officers have trained in Regina. Their iconic red serge dress uniforms are recognized globally, and the RCMP Musical Ride, performed across Canada and around the world, is a uniquely Canadian demonstration of equestrian skills – both pay tribute to the force's 19th century origins as a mounted police service in the Canadian west.

The RCMP Heritage Centre was established in 2007 on the grounds of RCMP Academy in Regina, to share and celebrate the rich and evolving history of Canada's national police force in the place where it started.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $3,000,000 in Western Diversification Program (WDP) funding to support the Mounted Police Heritage Centre, operating as the RCMP Heritage Centre, as it renews programming and maintains operations critical to the Centre's continued growth. This funding will enable the Centre to sustain current operations and hire more staff, create and deliver new on-site and travelling exhibits and programs, and update current programs and service offerings to attract more visitors. The funding will also enable the preservation and upgrade of the building.

"The RCMP Heritage Centre tells the story of Canada's national police force, offering visitors a chance to reflect, learn, and hear from diverse perspectives. Through continued investment, we're supporting the Centre's efforts to tell a more complete story—one that acknowledges the past, amplifies Indigenous voices, and looks toward a future shaped by reconciliation."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The history of the RCMP is Canadian history, and this funding will allow us to continue to explore and share it, offering a world-class experience for visitors from around the world. We thank PrairiesCan for this investment in our province and our people."

–Sam Karikas, CEO, RCMP Heritage Centre

The Government of Canada has supported the RCMP Heritage Centre since its original inception and construction 20 years ago.

has supported the RCMP Heritage Centre since its original inception and construction 20 years ago. The RCMP Heritage Centre is a non-profit organization, not owned, operated, or funded by the RCMP. The Centre operates with a vision of being a place of discovery, exploration, reflection, and reconciliation, and credits a rich and developing programming calendar, and strong partnerships in delivering on this vision.

Every year the Centre welcomes around 30,000 visitors from more than 30 countries and provides in-Centre and virtual education programming for around 20,000 students in every province and territory in Canada .

