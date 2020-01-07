Government of Canada invests in rail safety improvement in Canada

OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving education and awareness about rail safety and is working closely with railway companies and road authorities to make our rails and roads safer for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced $225,330 in funding to educate communities and raise awareness about rail safety and the safe transportation of dangerous goods in Canada.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada will receive $219,750 over three years for its renowned Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response initiative (TRANSCAER®) to:



construct a new TRANSCAER Safety Train – a railway tank car that will be converted into a classroom on wheels for the purpose of training emergency responders.

develop advanced training tools, including virtual reality educational tools that will allow state‑of‑the‑art training and education in even the most remote communities.

deliver a Canada -wide series of training sessions for communities and emergency responders using these new tools.

Safe Rail Communities Inc. will receive $5,580 over three years to:

continue the national promotion of their Rail Safety Toolkit resources, raising awareness on rail safety, and distributing requested hard copy resources to First Nations communities

make Rail Safety Toolkit resources available to Canadians through community outreach, public service announcements, and the continued production and distribution of education materials and resources

The Rail Safety Improvement Program is an essential component of the Government of Canada's commitment to improving rail safety to keep Canadians safe and the railway system functioning at its best.

Quotes

"A safe and secure transportation system is important to Canada's economy and communities. This investment will help enhance educational tools and outreach efforts to help underserved regions of the country."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Canada maintains one of the safest rail transportation systems in the world as a result of shared efforts between numerous partners including other levels of government, railway companies and communities.

maintains one of the safest rail transportation systems in the world as a result of shared efforts between numerous partners including other levels of government, railway companies and communities. The Government of Canada has allocated more than $71 million over four years, through the Rail Safety Improvement Program.

has allocated more than over four years, through the Rail Safety Improvement Program. Transport Canada is taking action to implement recommendations from the 2018 Railway Safety Act Review report, including improving grade crossing safety and safer interactions of people and trains.

