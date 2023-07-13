Understanding dementia, overcoming stigma, and reducing risk factors

PLACENTIA, NL, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - About four in ten Canadians indicate that they would feel uncomfortable telling their employer, neighbours, or others within their community, about a dementia diagnosis. This finding highlights the stigma surrounding dementia, which can influence the way others see people living with dementia and how they see themselves. With almost 474,000 Canadians living with dementia, it is a challenge many Canadians continue to face every day.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, Newfoundland and Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced $716,000 to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the Partnering for Dementia Friendly Communities program. This funding supports the implementation of Canada's national dementia strategy, and raises awareness about dementia, with a focus on reducing stigma and encouraging dementia-inclusive communities.

The Partnering for Dementia Friendly Communities program is helping to improve the quality of life for many people in Newfoundland and Labrador who are living with dementia and is delivering an awareness campaign through social media and mainstream media. For this program, eight communities throughout the province are involved in the development of their own dementia-inclusive community action plans.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is funding this program through the Dementia Strategic Fund (DSF). Program activities will include: raising awareness of dementia; helping reduce the risk of developing dementia; tackling stigma; encouraging dementia-inclusive communities; and improving the lives of people living with dementia as well as their families, friends, and caregivers.

The Government of Canada has committed $50 million over five years to support the implementation of key elements of Canada's first national dementia strategy, A Dementia Strategy for Canada: Together We Aspire.

"Many Canadians are or will be, impacted by dementia through a personal diagnosis or that of a loved one. That's why we are working to reduce the stigma surrounding dementia, including by encouraging the creation of dementia-inclusive communities. With this program in Newfoundland and Labrador, we're taking a significant step towards creating more inclusive and supportive communities for people living with dementia, their families, and caregivers."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"No one person has Dementia. As anyone who has witnessed the cruel and degenerative nature of this disease knows, it is an illness that affects, their family, their friends, caregivers and anyone around them. Aid provided to Dementia patients will also often has a significant and immediate impact not only on the person suffering, but on the people who love and care for them the most. This is why I am so pleased to be a part of this important announcement that will see more support for patients and their families in Avalon who are currently on this journey today."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament, Avalon.

"With over 10,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians living with dementia, the partnership of Dementia Friendly Communities programming is a significant resource to empower communities to create and implement their own action plans, tailored to meet their unique needs. This Program supports efforts to reduce dementia-related stigma and support people living with dementia and caregivers in our province while focusing on building awareness and encouraging dementia-inclusive communities."

The Honourable Tom Osborne

Minister of Health and Community Services, Newfoundland and Labrador

According to the latest national data, almost 474,000 people aged 65 and older have been diagnosed with dementia in Canada . Of those affected, two-thirds are women. In the last two decades, the number of Canadians affected by dementia more than doubled, and as our population ages, this number is expected to continue to increase.

. Of those affected, two-thirds are women. In the last two decades, the number of Canadians affected by dementia more than doubled, and as our population ages, this number is expected to continue to increase. Just under half of Canadians describe themselves as comfortable interacting with someone living with dementia.

A quarter of Canadians are unaware that measures can be taken to reduce the risk of developing dementia.

