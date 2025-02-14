Government of Canada invests in new technology to help search and rescue volunteers

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The diversity and vastness of Canada's landscapes offer a unique challenge when it comes to search and rescue (SAR) operations, and regular improvements are key to saving people when they are in distress.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced $252,000 in funding to the Toronto Metropolitan University for their two-year initiative entitled End-to-end solution for dynamic tasks allocation in search and rescue missions.

Public Safety will fund the initiative through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), which annually provides funding for projects that will improve Canada's search and rescue system.

With this new funding, Toronto Metropolitan University will develop a new technology solution to determine the optimal assignment of tasks to SAR volunteers, based on the complexity and their experience.

Using virtual reality and real-life simulations of SAR missions, the project will track SAR volunteers' state of physical and mental fatigue to build a model and tool that optimizes performance. During real-life missions, the new tool will help with assigning tasks, planning work-rest schedules, training to decrease stress and the likelihood and severity of post-traumatic stress injury.

Canada's SAR system is built on the dedication and hard work of professionals and volunteers. The Government of Canada is committed to advancing search and rescue to minimize Canadians' risk of injury or loss of life.

Quotes

"Over a two-year period, volunteers undergo strict training and certification and go out on all call-outs. The human cost of post-traumatic stress injuries is too high and we must do everything we can to help prevent the likelihood and severity of this life-altering condition. Initiatives like this one, give us the data we need to make sure our volunteers are well supported and can work to the best of their abilities. The project shows our commitment to the well-being of SAR volunteers and recognizes their invaluable role in supporting SAR authorities across the country."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"TMU innovations never cease to amaze me. Projects like this are essential to supporting search and rescue volunteers who risk their lives to save others. Their well-being—both mental and physical is vital. In offering these solutions, we must also ensure that these resources and supports align with the growing presence of women in the field."

- The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

"Toronto Metropolitan University welcomes the support for this important project. Led by professor Sharareh Taghipour of TMU's mechanical, industrial and mechatronics engineering department, together with an interdisciplinary team of collaborators, this innovative research will improve the safety and outcomes for emergency personnel during time-critical missions."

- Steven N. Liss, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, Toronto Metropolitan University

Quick Facts

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all order of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

Public Safety Canada manages the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial SAR organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

SAR NIF is designed to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, economy, and innovation of SAR activities in Canada , and provides $7.6M annually in funding for projects that are selected through an objective merit-based process.

, and provides annually in funding for projects that are selected through an objective merit-based process. Over the last 10 years, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $50 M through SAR NIF.

Associated Links

